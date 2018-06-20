Actor Josh Brolin read a number of tweets from U.S. President Trump last night in the voice of the villain Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War. This hilarious act went down on last night's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where Brolin was promoting the release of his new movie Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Before reading the tweets, per Stephen Colbert's request, Josh Brolin actually discussed the fact that he used to know Donald Trump personally, and even connected a few of President Trump's qualities to his character Thanos, both in positive ways and in negative ways. Here is what Brolin had to say about his character and the President.

"I knew [Donald Trump] a little bit... I used to take pride in it, but now not so much... He is strong willed, but if you look at it, [with] Thanos, that was kind of what was fun about the movie. People saw the movie and they felt sympathetic toward him, or not even sympathetic, but they had a multitude of reactions to him, and it wasn't just 'he's the worst guy in the universe' kind of thing. But his intention, if you think about it, was, there's an overabundance of population, there's too much, and there's limited resources, so what he's doing is actually right. He could [double the world's resources], but he didn't think about that at that moment, because he's too callous. The manifestation is callous, and if you look at Trump, I think that, yes, there are border problems, and every border has problems with people coming over, overpopulation and limited resources and all that. But how it's manifested, especially when you bring children into it, is extremely callous."

Brolin then went on to read a number of Trump's tweets in the voice of Thanos, and all in all, they did fit perfectly into Thanos's style of speaking. Regardless of your political stance on current events in the United States, there's no denying that Josh Brolin's interpretation is spot on.

Josh Brolin is not the first celebrity to read President Trump's quotes in the voice of one of his characters. Mark Hamill was the first notable actor to do this, reading a number of Trump's tweets in the voice of the Joker from Batman: The Animated Series, which he has actually done a number of times over the years. Additionally, actor Andy Serkis once read a few of Trump's tweets as Smeagol / Gollum from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, also while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

All in all, Josh Brolin's act of reading Trump quotes as Thanos on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was incredibly clever and entertaining. Hopefully, this is a humorous act that both people who like Trump and dislike Trump can laugh at, as the tweets selected did sound incredibly similar to Thanos's dialogue in Avengers: Infinity War. To watch Josh Brolin reading Trump's tweets for yourself, skip to the 10:10 mark in the video below.