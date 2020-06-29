Donald Trump's Twitch account has been temporarily suspended over "hateful conduct." It is unclear when the President's Twitch channel will be reinstated. Reddit also announced that it would be banning over 2,000 subreddits today, including r/The_Donald, which is a hub for Trump supporters. Reddit claims that r/The_Donald promotes hate speech and that it has consistently broken the rules, despite being warned several times and changing out moderators. "All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity," said the site in a statement.

The Trump campaign uses Twitch to broadcast older rallies and videos for the President. One of the offending videos comes from a 2016 rally where Trump said Mexico was "sending rapists" to the United States. The site says, "Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch." They went on to say, "In line with our policies, President Trump's channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed."

Twitch also banned Trump for some of his recent comments at the Tulsa rally, which was held just over a week ago. When discussing the defunding of the police in the United States, President Donald Trump used the word "hombre" to talk about people breaking into homes, insinuating again that Mexico sends rapists over the border. One has to wonder if more bans will happen in the future. You can read Trump's comments below.

"Hey, it's 1:00 o'clock in the morning and a very tough, I've used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, 'I'm sorry, this number's no longer working.' By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it's a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you're sleeping."

Donald Trump's campaign signed up for Twitch in the fall of 2019 in an effort to gain a younger audience that is more tech savvy than his usual base. So far, his videos have been able to gain substantial views, with one rally receiving over 50,000. In addition, the Trump campaign has uses the site to see official team Trump and White House merchandise.

Donald Trump has yet to speak out about Twitch or Reddit at this time, though one can imagine he will use his Twitter account to say something about it soon. Speaking of which, Twitter has been fact checking many of the President's tweets that have been deemed controversial, or as he would call it, "fake news." This comes directly after Trump posted a video of one of his supporters shouting, "white power!" over the weekend, which he soon deleted. Gamer Rod Bleslau first pointed out the Twitch ban on Twitter.

Breaking: Twitch has suspended (not banned) Donald Trump's account for hateful conduct — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

Twitch has provided the following statement:



"Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream" — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020