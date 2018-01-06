Twitter released a statement regarding their decision not to block President Donald Trump and his account after he fired off a potentially threatening tweet directed at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The statement is carefully written and goes out of its way to not mention Trump by name, instead opting to use the term "world leaders" and some critics find it to be less than satisfying and potentially dangerous. Donald Trump is a very active Twitter user and uses the platform nearly every day, sometimes multiple times in an hour, speaking directly to his base and avoiding the mainstream media at all costs.

Donald Trump has been throwing rocks at the North Korean hornet's nest for over a year now, and many of his critics believe that his seemingly flippant attitude towards tweeting his every thought may get the United States into nuclear war with North Korea. Kim Jong Un recently revealed that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk, letting everybody in the world know that he's not afraid to use it. On January 2nd, 2018, Trump took to Twitter boasting about having an even bigger "nuclear button" than North Korea in a message that many believe was childish and highly dangerous. Trump had this to say.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

American citizens and the world looked at Donald Trump's tweet to Kim Jong Un as an insult and almost an unprecedented declaration of nuclear war via social media. With safety in mind, many people began to criticize Twitter and ask why they didn't ban Trump's account for violating their terms of use. Several Twitter users have been blocked for much less, but Twitter took another stance while defending their actions. The statement reads.

"Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions. We review tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly. No one person's account drives Twitter's growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind."

In another statement released last week, Twitter said, "specific threats of violence or wishing for serious physical harm, death, or disease to an individual or group of people" constitute violations. Apparently threatening a country of over 25 million people was not specific enough for Twitter to ban Donald Trump's account. Some of Trump's critics believe that he wants nuclear war between the United States and North Korea to legitimize his presidency and silence his critics. That is some pretty heavy speculation to throw out, but Donald Trump's tweets tend to lean in that direction, especially when they are used to attack a man who is rumored to be impulsive and ruthless.

Donald Trump continues to tweet and put some of the world on edge as they wait to see what he'll say next. Last year, Trump even gave Kim Jong Un one of his famous nicknames, calling the North Korean dictator "little rocket man." In addition, Trump recently took to Twitter to silence his critics who deem him uneducated and mentally unstable by saying that he is a stable genius. So, maybe we have nothing to be worried about after all. You can read more about Twitter's decision not to block Donald Trump's account via NBC.