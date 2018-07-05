Sacha Baron Cohen, best known for creating the characters Borat, Bruno and Ali G, has teased on his Twitter that his next movie will focus on United States President Donald Trump, with an emphasis on his failed academy Trump University. Cohen tweeted a teaser video, which included footage from one of Trump's unpublished video rants where he specifically spoke about Sacha Baron Cohen needing to get punched in the face and that he needs to go back to school.

Cohen's announcement was posted on Twitter on July 4th as an Independence Day themed post, which seemed like the perfect moment to announce something like this. While it's possible that his tweet was merely a joke, it was set up like a teaser trailer, which leads viewers to believe that this will indeed be his next project.

A majority of Cohen's movies take some political stance on current events in comedic ways. For example, Borat was about how Americans saw cultural diversity in their country, specifically with immigrants. Bruno looked at bigotry and the negative way people see the LGBTQ community. Even The Dictator, one of Cohen's worst projects to date, took a political stance, giving an analysis of America's dealings with the political turmoil of the Middle East.

Of the celebrities that have verbally opposed Donald Trump as President, Sacha Baron Cohen is arguably among the loudest. This would explain why President Trump made his comments against Cohen, as he will regularly talk poorly about celebrities that don't approve of his decisions. Here is what President Trump said about Sacha Baron Cohen in his video that was used in Cohen's announcement.

"This third-grade character named Sacha Baron Cohen, I only wish that he would've been punched in the face so many times. Right now, he'd be in a hospital. It was disgraceful. He ought to be fired immediately. Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny. You don't know s**t!"

Shockingly, these comments made by Trump were never released online, so this is the first we are seeing of this footage. It is currently unclear of how Sacha Baron Cohen got a hold of this unseen message from Donald Trump, which was likely filmed before he became President. Regardless, Trump's comments were "fighting words," and Cohen is down to fight.

If Cohen's teased Trump University movie is anything like his previous movies Borat and Bruno, this new movie may end up following a Trump University graduate in the real world. Cohen's character will more than likely have exaggerated viewpoints that reflect the comments of Donald Trump, or jab at the fraud-related issues that Trump University has faced in recent years. On the other hand, it could also be about Sacha Baron Cohen actually attending Trump University, but that would hypothetically be a lot more difficult to pull off.

Hopefully this tease by Sacha Baron Cohen's Twitter is more than just a joke and will actually be made into a full movie, as people are predicting. Regardless of your political stance regarding President Trump, there's no denying that Sacha Baron Cohen is a master of comedy and is sure to bring out a number of humorous points in his next project.