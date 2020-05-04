President Donald Trump is Jedi Master Yoda in a new official campaign video. The Trump administration is getting in on the Star Wars Day festivities, though it's a bit on the violent side. This isn't the first time that the official campaign social media account for Trump has taken clips from popular movies for their ads.

May The 4th Be With You! pic.twitter.com/TdFY5ojlgN — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 4, 2020

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.



President Trump's re-election is ????????????????????????????????????????. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Most recently, Trump became Thanos from Avengers: Endgame snapping away the Democrats. Before that, they used Bane's theme from The Dark Knight Rises and got shut down by Warner Bros.

In the Star Wars campaign video, Democratic hopeful Joe Biden is Emperor Palpatine as he executes Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith. CNN and MSNBC, two of the President's favorite targets, are Stormtroopers who are violently beheaded by Master Yoda, though this time around it's Trump with a smug smile on his face after he takes down the media. Order 66 didn't work out too well for Yoda and friends and Thanos had a pretty hard time at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. It's worth noting that Batman took down Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

The White House Correspondents Association stated they were "horrified" by an intensely violent video from last year, which featured Donald Trump stabbing, shooting, and impaling the media, along with some of Trump's other favorite targets Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Mitt Romney back in October 2019. The Trump administration claimed that they hadn't seen it, though White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted that the president condemned the aforementioned video. Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to respond to the campaign video that was released earlier this morning.

Donald Trump is aiming to win his second term as President of the United States this year. There have been quite a few hiccups over the past few months, mainly due to the world's current situation, which is ongoing. Most of North America is spending their time indoors, waiting for businesses to open up again. States like Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, and California are starting to try and get back on track. Oklahoma and California are taking it slow, while Texas and Georgia are diving in head first, with smaller movie theaters already open to the public.

As things start to get back to some form of normalcy, the Trump administration is hard at work on getting the team mobilized for the upcoming presidential election. Using Star Wars on May the Fourth, was a wise decision in bringing attention to the campaign, though there are more than a few people who wish it would have been a little less violent. As for Lucasfilm, they might not agree with the message pertained in the video or for the fact that they used the video without permission. You can check out Trump as Yoda below, thanks to the Team Trump Twitter account. You might want to look at the video quick, just in case Disney and Lucasfilm send a cease and desist.