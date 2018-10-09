Actor Alex Winter isn't just sitting around, waiting for Bill & Ted 3 to get made. While he hopes for that hugely anticipated sequel to finally lift off, he's been busy making a new tech documentary. And it looks intense and somewhat scary. Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain has just delivered its first trailer, and it explores the strange new world of a future that is barreling at us at full speed.

Trust Machine is opening October 26 in New York, and November 16 in Los Angeles. And it looks like another enthralling tech dive by former Lost Boys star Alex Winter, who has made quite a name for himself in the world of documentaries this past decade.

In his newest film, Alex Winter drills down on blockchain, the decentralized technology that supports cryptocurrencies. Why are banks terrified while UNICEF Ventures embraces it to help refugee children? Winter follows tech innovators striking a raw nerve as banks and network pundits rush to condemn volatile cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

British hacktivist Lauri Love fights extradition, his computer skills perceived a threat to the US government. Through the film, Winter reveals that the proponents of the blockchain, a verified digital ledger, are already using the technology to change the world; fighting income inequality, the refugee crisis and world hunger.

Trust Machine is narrated by acclaimed actress Rosario Dawson, who has most recently been starring in Netflix's Marvel series, such as Daredevil and The Defenders, as Claire Temple, who many also know as The Night Nurse. This is the first time she has collaborated with Alex Winter, and she brings a strong, resilient voice to his narrative. The movie runs for 84 minutes and is not rated.

Alex Winter started his film career as an actor, first appearing alongside Charles Bronson in Death Wish 3. He really made his mark as the Vampire Marko in 1987's The Lost Boys, and followed that up in 1989 with the blockbuster comedy smash Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which is considered an 80s classic. He would slowly drift away from acting to pursue his other passion, which puts him directly behind the camera. In 1993, he directed the cult hit Freaked alongside Tom Stern.

Winter found his new calling when he directed the 2013 documentary Downloaded. It was the first in his tech trilogy, which explores the downloading revolution; the kids that created it, the bands and the businesses that were affected by it, and its impact on the world at large. He followed this up in 2015 with the searing expose Deep Web, which explores the rise of a new Internet; decentralized, encrypted, dangerous and beyond the law; with particular focus on the FBI capture of the Tor hidden service Silk Road, and the judicial aftermath.

That same year, Winter took a quick detour to direct the Youtube comedy feature film Smosh: The Movie, which brushed up close to his Bill & Ted roots. He returns this year with The Panama Papers, which follows the biggest global corruption scandal in history, and the hundreds of journalists who risked their lives to break the story. Now, he's back on the tech path with Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, which is arriving in this same year.

Alex Winter already has his next documentary lined up called Zappa, which will be a departure from his recent work. It will look deep into the legacy of legendary musician Frank Zappa. But first, we get Trust Machine, with SingularDTV debuting the first footage. We also get the cool new poster for Trust Machine, which you can also check out.