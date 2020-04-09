If you haven't seen Corey Feldman's provocative and, dare we say, entertaining documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, you will get another chance later this month. Though Corey only planned to show the movie once, he has found ways to stream it again for those interested. And now he is planning an encore that will allow interested parties to watch from the comfort of their home for an entire month. Here is what the official press release has to say about this exciting stay-at-home event for those locked in self-isolation who want a new movie to watch in the coming weeks.

"Almost exactly one month ago, Corey Feldman and his Truth 4222 Productions LLC, premiered his long awaited documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. In spite of malicious attacks that resulted in a distributed denial of service (DDoS), a total shut down of the service platform and numerous attempts from individuals to profit illegally from pirating the film, Feldman remains focused on the overwhelming response from those who have seen it. Beginning on Wednesday 4/22, (My Truth) will be streaming on VOD for one month! Advanced electronic tickets will be available beginning on 4/18 at www.mytruthdoc.com"

Says Randy Selman CEO of Onstream Media Corporation.

"In the 25 years that Onstream Media has been hosting large pay-per-view streaming events, we believe that The Allman Brothers, live from the Beacon Theatre in 2009, grossed the largest amount of online ticket sales for any webcast; bringing in over $300,000. Our recent limited run of Corey Feldman's My Truth, The Rape of Two Coreys has more than doubled that record."

It didn't take long for both hackers and haters to try and capitalize on this success by pirating the film, which led to hundreds of thousands of people viewing this important documentary illegally. Feldman has proven that nothing will stop him from telling his truth, protecting children and working to change laws, but he needs for people to understand the seriousness of supporting the proper release of the film.

Corey Feldman states.

"Given the world is suffering through so much pain right now ,it is a time to reflect and draw us inwards, as we think about how the world should look when we return to it. This is why I feel the film needs to be streaming for the duration of the quarantine, so we can all learn how to better protect our children from this disease that has no cure."

We have seen the movie, and it is entertaining, thought provoking, sometimes shocking and overall an important piece of documentary filmmaking that stands as one of the best documentaries released so far this year. You can read our Truth movie review here. Corey Feldman has also provided a new trailer for His Truth. Corey is currently out of the country and in self quarantine.