Blumhouse Productions has had a truly massive year and it doesn't look like they intend to slow down at all in 2018. The studio has just given an official release date for their upcoming, original supernatural horror/thriller, Truth or Dare, which will hit theaters on April 27, 2018. The movie has also been given a simple, yet possibly fun synopsis. Here's what Truth or Dare is said to be about.

"The story centers on a harmless game of 'Truth or Dare' among friends that turns deadly when someone, or something, begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare."

While that sounds pretty basic, Blumhouse proved with Happy Death Day this year that they can take a rather simple concept and turn it into something a little more memorable. Universal is set to distribute the movie, which means it's going to get a wide release. Blumhouse produces quite a few smaller movies and, though they have a distribution deal with Universal, not all of their movies get a wide release. Generally speaking, the ones that do have strong commercial appeal, which tends to bode well for the quality.

Truth or Dare is written and directed by Jeff Wadlow, who's probably best known for directing Kick-Ass 2. While that may not be the most encouraging credit, as that movie wasn't nearly as good as the original, he did write two episodes of Bates Motel, which is good news for horror fans. Though, he did also direct the Kevin James movie True Memoirs of an International Assassin, which may make more than a few people cringe. Still, Jason Blum serves as an executive producer on Truth or Dare, and he's got a lot more hits than misses lately.

2017 was a massive year for horror movies and Blumhouse has been leading the pack, alongside New Line, who released IT and Annabelle: Creation this year. Blumhouse is responsible for Get Out, which remains one of the most critically-acclaimed movies of the year, as well as one of the most profitable, bringing in $253 million on a budget of just $4.5 million. Jason Blum is also behind M. Night Shyamalan's Split, which earned $278 million this year and is getting a sequel in the form of Glass, which will complete the Unbreakable trilogy.

All of that to say, never count out Blumhouse. In addition to Truth or Dare, the studio is also releasing Insidious: The Last Key, The Purge: The Island and the Halloween reboot next year. If Truth or Dare is any good, it could be another huge hit for the small studio. Truth or Dare stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto, and Sophia Taylor Ali. As noted by Variety, it's going up against an untitled A24 horror movie and Lionsgate's thriller Traffick. Though, the bigger competition comes a week later on May 4, when Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War arrives.