Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, Scream 4) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, Scream: The TV Series) lead the cast of Truth or Dare, a supernatural thriller from Blumhouse where a harmless game of "Truth or Dare" among friends turns deadly when someone, or something, begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare. This group must continue playing the "innocent" game while also trying to figure out where it began in the first place. Blumhouse is on a winning streak with all of the success that Get Out has received along with the recent uprising in critically acclaimed horror movies.

The first trailer for Truth or Dare looks like a mashup between It Follows and the Final Destination franchise, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. If anyone can put a fresh and unique take on an existing idea, it's Blumhouse and Jeff Wadlow (Kick Ass 2). The horrifying trailer shows the young characters forced to reveal dark secrets and make terrible choices when their game refuses to end. From speaking the truth of unfaithful relationships to showing off intimate parts of the body, the characters have to do as their told if they want to survive the game.

One of the most memorable parts of the first Truth or Dare trailer is the way everyone's face looks as the "Truth or Dare" curse takes hold. People affected by the dark "truth or dare" game end up with long, exaggerated mouths and large, glittering eyes. It's a pretty unique and effective technique that makes the movie look even more enticing and mysterious. It will be interesting to see how the movie pans out with all of the critical acclaim that Blumhouse has received recently.

Looking to continue riding the immense success of Split, Get Out, and Happy Death Day from last year, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures will release Truth or Dare this spring. Jordan Peele's Get Out topped many end-of-the-year lists and received two Golden Globe nods for Best Film Comedy/Musical and Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor (Daniel Kaluuya). The horror movie is currently in second place with 11/2 odds to win the top category (behind Lady Bird, which leads with 2/7 odds). The Academy Awards are next and many are questioning if Get Out will earn some Oscars.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2, Cry Wolf), the thriller co-stars Violett Beane (The Flash), Nolan Gerard Funk (Dear White People), Hayden Szeto (The Edge of Seventeen) and Sophia Taylor Ali (Grey's Anatomy). The film was produced by Blumhouse's Jason Blum and executive produced by Wadlow. By edging horror movies past the line of clichés and worn-out tropes, Blumhouse has figured out a way to please picky audiences without exhausting and boring critics. Based on the first trailer, Truth or Dare will likely follow in that tradition. Truth or Dare hits theaters April 28, 2018, but in the meantime, you can watch the trailer below, courtesy of Universal Pictures' YouTube channel.