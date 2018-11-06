Some grudges never die. I should know, too, cause I just sat through the first trailer for Truth or Double Dare, which pushes this point home with bloody conviction. If you like to mix your scares with a touch of class, then this horror thriller was tailor made for you.

Loud Films is proud to present the official trailer and poster for Truth or Double Dare. It will be coming to Amazon Prime starting November 20. And it's got everything a growing horror lover needs. A little bit of vitamin D, a bunch of potentially naked co-eds, and some good old slice and dice gore. Who could ask for more, especially with Halloween over for the year?

Care to play a game of TODD? Available a couple of Tuesdays from now, Truth or Double Dare follows four friends, Claudia, Egypt, Alex and Rashad, as they return to their hometown for their high school reunion. They reunite with old classmates Jonathan and Michelle where they find themselves playing a harmless game of truth or double dare. Because of old buried secrets, someone at the party makes the stakes high. Now it's a game for their lives.

The film stars a diverse cast. Austin Chunn (Netflix's Nappily Ever After), Gina Hiraizumi (ABC's Black-ish; FOX's Quintuplets), Maia Kavchak (go90's RePlay) and Drew Stephenson (BET's The Quad; CW's Vampire Diaries). Truth or Double Dare also features Caleb J. Spivak (FOX's 24: Legacy; TNT's Good Behavior) and Alyx Libby (BET's Being Mary Jane; Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples).

TODD, as some are loving too call it, is the directorial debut for actress Shaquita Smith, whose television credits include NCIS: New Orleans (CBS), Daytime Divas (VH1), and Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN).

Truth or Double Dare (TODD) is a LOUD Films presentation and is executive produced by Marcus Collins and produced by Jamal Mcwhorter and Shaquita Smith. The music is composed by Jared Rodehorst. LOUD Films is an independent film production company founded in Atlanta, Ga. by three cinematic visionaries. Marcus Collins, Jamal McWhorter, and Shaquita Smith formed the company in 2014 as platform for their unique film ideas. LOUD. (which stands for Living Out Ur Dreams) specializes in dramas and comedies that feature compelling characters and intriguing stories with urban flavor. As a collective, the team has experience in film production, music production, screenwriting, casting, directing, and distribution.

So, if you're ready for a killer class reunion party, literally, there has never been a scarier get-together than Truth or Double Dare, which will have you seriously rethinking playing a game of TODD next time you gather with some of your old high school pals. Check out the trailer, then be sure to RSVP to this party before it's too late. You never know who might be lurking in the bushes, just waiting to kill your ass.