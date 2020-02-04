Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys has an official release date, along with a first look poster and ticket details. This isn't going to be a regular theatrical release for various reasons, but Corey Feldman has announced that the truth is indeed coming, and if you want to see it for yourself, you're going to have to purchase advanced tickets for what will essentially be a road show tour for the provocative and timely documentary that covers the Hollywood sexual abuse endured by Feldman and his long-time on-screen partner Corey Haim, who sadly passed away back in 2010.

Corey Feldman has been promising big news for the past week, and today he delivered on that promise. His long-in-the-works documentary is finally going to see the light of day on March 9th, 2020. The date is commemorating the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death. The movie will not be showing at the local multiplex. Instead, fans and those otherwise interested in hearing what Corey Feldman has to say can buy tickets on February 2nd, 2020. Which is 2-22-2020. A very important date for Feldman and Haim, as 222 is their shared favorite number, and numerology has played a big part in this saga up until now.

The poster for Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is interesting in that it only shows one of the Coreys, with posters from Licensed to Drive, Dream a Little Dream 2, Last Resort and Dream a Little Dream all present, yet rolled to expose Feldman only, though Corey Haim did star in each of these titles. There is a white box of money tied with a neat bow, set down in a puddle of blood against the backdrop of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Neither Haim nor Feldman have their own star on the Walk of Fame. Though in 2013 Corey Feldman was caught writing his name on one of the blank stars. Maybe that will get addressed in this expose.

Corey Feldman has confirmed that Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will not be getting a regular theatrical release, but as of now, he is not revealing where or how fans will be able to watch the movie. It is believed to be showing at a tour type venue, perhaps? Though no locations have been offered up at this time.

Corey Feldman has long promised that this documentary will expose an American male pedophile with big ties to Hollywood who is still working today. There has been a lot of speculation as to who that will be. Others believe he's pulling a scam, and that this documentary won't reveal anything the public doesn't already know. Corey Haim's mother Judy Haim has been very outspoken about Feldman's outing of her son as a sexual abuse survivor, and that criticism is probably why we're not seeing Haim on the theatrical poster for Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. This story is still coming together, and we'll surely have more for you soon, as Corey Feldman lets more information out.