Truth Seekers, the comedy horror series created by and starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg has been cancelled after just one season. Frost took to social media to announce the news, revealing that the show had sadly not been renewed for a second season and that audiences have seen their last of his bushy-bearded ghost hunter. His Instagram post has since been deleted, but this is what he had to say.

"It's a massive kick in the willy. Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season. Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me. We really put our all into this - our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us. It's a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell - stories that will remain now untold. If you liked the show, thank you. And if you didn't, are you happy now? Happy now?"

Lasting 8-episodes, Truth Seekers follows Nick Frost and his team of part-time paranormal investigators as they venture out to haunted hotspots in order to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling, and stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. The series has been written by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, and is being directed by Jim Field Smith (Episodes, Criminal: UK, The Wrong Mans).

Created by Shaun of the Dead duo Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, alongside James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders, Truth Seekers was well-received by both critcs and audiences alike. The series currently holds an approval rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being that while the series "may not be as laugh-out-loud funny" as what fans have come to expect from the comedy pair, "Truth Seekers is genuinely eerie, balancing out its silly sensibilities with creeping terror and a scary talented cast." The series takes inspiration from a whole host of seminal works of science fiction, including the likes of The X-Files and Arthur C. Clarke's Mysterious World to create a comedy that is not afraid to take the horror elements a little more seriously.

Ending on something of a cliff-hanger, Truth Seekers boasted a great cast and lot of potential, and it's a shame that this will never be realized in continuing adventures. The first (and apparently only) season of Truth Seekers features Nick Frost as Gus Roberts, Simon Pegg as David, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. Truth Seekers is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. This comes to us courtesy of Nick Frost's Instagram account.