Following such hits as Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have become one of the most beloved comedic duos of modern times. Well, the pair are joining forces again for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Truth Seekers, and we now have our first official look with this recently released handful of exclusive images.

/tv/truth-seekers/|Truth Seekers} is a an upcoming horror comedy series that follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling, and stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

The series has been written by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, and is being directed by Jim Field Smith (Episodes, Criminal: UK, The Wrong Mans).

Frost is looking his usual, bearded self, while Pegg sports a natty wig and warm, welcoming smile as the show's presenter. Beyond the dynamic duo, the images also show fellow co-stars Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Emma D'Arcy (Hanna), Samson Kayo (Dolittle), and Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit). While most of the images refrain from showing any paranormal activity, one image does show what looks to be some kind of ghoul-like creature leering over a terrified-looking Hanna.

Pegg and Frost began their partnership way back in the late 90s with the brilliant television series Spaced and have since gone on to star in such modern comedy classics as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, also known as Edgar Wright's Cornetto trilogy.

Aside from Truth Seekers the pair are keeping pretty busy separately, with Frost lined up to portray Captain Pugwash in a live action movie version of the popular children's animated series. Pegg meanwhile is currently working on the upcoming Mission: Impossible franchise alongside Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Hayley Atwell. Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released in November 2021 and 2022, respectively, with both movies set to be helmed by McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all. The cast and crew recently returned to filming in the UK following a hiatus due to the ongoing global situation.

Truth Seekers will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year. These images come to us courtesy of https://twitter.com/primevideouk|Amazon Prime Video UK's official Twitter account.