Amazon has released the first trailer for Truth Seekers. This is a brand new series that reunites Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The duo has worked together previously on movies such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End. This time, they are taking their talents to the small screen for a brand new, supernatural horror/comedy. Now, thanks to the [email protected] panel, we have our first look at some actual footage from the upcoming show.

The trailer debuted early on in the panel, as Amazon didn't want to keep fans waiting. The trailer kicks off with a deceptively serious tone, taking a look at the paranormal world that exists alongside our own. But the tone shifts quickly as we get a look at a group of paranormal investigators who are seeking to expose the supernatural with what looks to be a YouTube show. Comedic though it may be, there is a great deal of production value layered into the trailer. It seems this is not going to be a low-budget, schlocky affair.

As for the panel itself, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost were on hand alongside James Serafinowicz (Sick Note), and Nat Saunders (Sick Note). They discussed the making of the eight-episode series. The panel was moderated by Empire magazine's Chris Hewitt. The series cast also includes Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. Ahead of the panel, Amazon had released some first-look photos online, which heavily suggested that the footage was going to arrive during the panel. They did not disappoint. The series was initially announced in August 2019, with Pegg and Frost producing via their Stolen Picture production company.

Truth Seekers centers on a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the U.K. They share and document their adventures on an online channel for the world to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their wide array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences begin to occur more frequently, as well as being more terrifying and even deadly. They begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Aside from their collaborations with Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have both become successful stars in their own right. Pegg stars in both the Mission: Impossible and Star Trek franchises. Frost, meanwhile, starred in AMC's Into the Badlands. He also appeared in Fighting With My Family. This is just one of many online panels that will be part of this weekend's festivities. We'll be sure to keep you updated as the weekend rolls on. Truth Seekers is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video this fall. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. You can also check out the full [email protected] panel.