Amazon Prime has now released another look at the upcoming horror comedy series, Truth Seekers, starring frequent collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The trailer puts more of a focus on Frost's bushy bearded Gus Roberts, who leads a team of paranormal investigators in his spare time.

The series follows Nick Frost and his team of part-time paranormal investigators as they venture out to haunted hotspots in order to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling, and stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. The series has been written by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, and is being directed by Jim Field Smith (Episodes, Criminal: UK, The Wrong Mans).

Co-creator Nat Saunders recently discussed the series, highlighting how the show was influenced by several beloved science fiction works including the much-celebrated The X-Files. "I think it was a mixture of wanting to get that X-Files kind of vibe but also looking back to old episodes of Arthur C. Clarke's Mysterious World," Saunders said of the approach to Truth Seekers back in July. "Reading old books like the Usbourne Book Of Ghosts and the kind of paranormal stuff that obsessed us when we were growing up...We were kind of pulling up from different kinds of places.

As Simon was saying, we wanted to take the horror really seriously and then make the comedy really funny. The horror stuff, it's never spoofy, it's homage if anything. There might be things that you recognize from other films and TV shows, but hopefully we've kind of put a spin on them and taken them seriously. We haven't done a kind of goofy like 'Let's add some laughs to a classic horror tropes scene,' kind of thing."

Make no mistake, while Truth Seekers boasts the pairing of comedy legends Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Saunders and co-creator James Serafinowicz looked to horror and sci-fi classics of the past in order to achieve the right balance between laughs and scares, as well as show audiences horror elements they may not have seen before. "James bought this collection of paranormal leather-bound books from Andy Nyman, the guy who directed Ghost Stories," Saunders continued. "We spent hours pouring over these books and you've got spontaneous human combustion...we just wanted to bring a lot of that stuff to the show. Lots of kind of hauntography and psychogeography and number stations and weirdness you maybe haven't seen before."

Truth Seekers premieres on October 30 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer comes to us courtesy of Amazon's official YouTube channel.