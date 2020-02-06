(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is finally coming out next month. However, it will not be a traditional release. Corey Feldman announced earlier this week that the long-awaited documentary is seeing the light of day after a series of roadblocks. Feldman has secured the backing he needs to release the documentary the way he sees fit and there are a lot of people waiting to see what he has to say. We have detailed below how you can watch the doc when it comes out next month.

First of all, (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will have a live premiere in Hollywood on March 9th. The night marks the eve of the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death. Potential viewers will have to go to Corey Feldman's Truthdoc.com in order to stream the premiere and the movie. The site is currently under construction, but it will be up in time for the tickets to go on sale on February 22nd, 2020.

Tickets prices will be announced on February 18th by Corey Feldman. In his original announcement, the actor/musician says he wants to keep tickets in the $15 - $20 range like a normal movie. With that said, this will not be like a normal movie streaming event. It is, for now, a one night only event, that will take place March 9th at 8PM Pacific. That means East Coasters will have to watch at 11PM and everywhere else in the world will have to watch even later. Once the ticket is purchased, viewers will be given a registration code for Truthdoc.com, which will allow whole households to watch the movie for one low price.

Corey Feldman will not be allowing preview screenings or reviews, in order to let (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys speak for itself. He does not want the media or anyone else twisting his words before the world gets to see his side of the story. Feldman has been taken advantage of in the press in the past and this sadly still happens today. Whatever the case may be, Feldman is ready to get his story out and he's not charging an arm and a leg to do it.

(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys was made in order to shed light on what still happens to young actors and actresses in the entertainment industry today. Corey Haim and Corey Feldman have heartbreaking stories, which nobody should ever have to go through. So, hopefully, the release of this documentary will help bring awareness to this issue.

As for whether or not he will be naming the names, that remains to be seen, but he does have 24-hour armed security for himself and his wife. To recap: (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will premiere on March 9th at 8PM Pacific for a one-night only streaming event. Tickets will go on sale 2/22/20 on Truthdoc.com. You can check out the poster for the movie below, thanks to Corey Feldman's Twitter account.

I KEPT MY PROMISE:#MYTRUTHISCOMING

3-9-2020!! TIX GO ON SALE ON 2-22-2020 ONLY @ https://t.co/zR6H28Ir85pic.twitter.com/S9F6EGX9PQ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 4, 2020