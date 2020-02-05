Yesterday, we got the first details about Corey Feldman's Truth documentary. Now, the actor, musician and one-time teen idol is calling the making of his new movie the most "emotionally trying" period of his entire life. Fans and interested parties who want to hear what he has to say in this provocative new expose will only have one chance to watch the finished product this March.

MY TRUTH: THE RAPE OF 2 COREY’S IS COMING MARCH 9TH 2020!! THIS BROADCAST IS 4 THOSE WHO CAN VOLUNTEER 2 HELP ME SPREAD THE WORD! I NEED MY #FELDFAM 2 FORM AN #ARMYOFLOVE SO @CourtneyAnne12 & I R HERE 2 ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS SO U CAN HELP! #Kids2https://t.co/MZGaOvpg7w — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 5, 2020

Corey Feldman and his wife Courtney Anne Feldman shared a new video announcement shortly after the poster, release date and first E-ticket details were released to the public. Together, this dynamic duo go onto explain how (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys has been in the works for at least three years now. Feldman has finally been able to announce a release date for March 9, 2020, with E-tickets going on sale February 22, 2020. However, there is a catch.

The movie will only be shown once and the whole world will have to all watch together at the same time. The movie will stream live at 8pm on the West Coast, which means it won't air until 11pm on the East Coast, and those in the UK and other parts of the world will have to get up early to watch this once-in-a-lifetime premiere. Corey Feldman and his family, friends and colleagues will also be watching the same stream at that time in a private screening.

Feldman promises an innovative new technology and platform to launch the long-awaited movie, which could catch on in the entertainment industry for more than just live concert events. As far as Feldman knows, this is the first time ever a movie has been shown in this type of platform. And don't worry, he's not asking an exuberant price to be part of this epic event. While pricing hasn't officially been announced, Feldman promises that it will be the same price as your average movie ticket, somewhere between $15 and $20 dollars, profits of which go to trying to pull this all off.

Feldman promises he's not trying to profit from this endeavor and that he almost didn't go through with it. Even Netflix turned down the Truth documentary, because they felt its contents were just too dangerous to be associated with, which really has Corey putting his neck out. But Feldman is keeping a promise to his best friend Corey Haim to get the word out to the world about what really happened to the two young actors in Hollywood, and Corey Feldman has long promised to expose a high profile pedophile who is still working and quite prominent in the entertainment industry.

(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will premiere on March 9th, 2020 at 8 PM Pacific. The date is significant since it is on the eve of the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death. Corey Feldman could not get traditional distribution for his documentary for the same reasons that his book and the Lifetime movie were censored. Putting out Feldman's claims could see some legal repercussions and there aren't many studios looking to put their necks out, even if it's for a strong message. As Feldman has said numerous times, he made a promise to Corey Haim to tell his story.

The event is broadcasting (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys live at the same time all over the world because Corey Feldman insists that everybody get this information at the same time and be able to form their own opinions without the media or pundits jumping into dissect it and offer their opinions about it before everyone else has a chance to make up their own minds.

Advanced screenings or early reviews will not happen because Feldman does not want anyone out there twisting his narrative and message. At this point, it's not even clear if there will be a trailer or any footage released from the documentary before hand, which is also in innovative move. We may have reached an apex in Hollywood where withholding a trailer becomes the new norm for highly anticipated movies everyone is already quite aware of.

But basically, Feldman wants the evidence to speak for itself and this might be his best way of doing so. With that being said, this is all on him as he is the one liable. There are no publishers or studios to blame for censorship, so expect some raw and honest truth from Feldman, in a way only he can tell it. Or, expect some backlash if (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is not what has been advertised.

Corey Feldman also hopes to be able to set up a multimedia "extras" section, or as he calls it, a companion piece, for (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys online, where he will provide some source material from the doc. There's a lot of ground to cover and Feldman often gets emotional talking about finally getting Corey Haim's story out and into the world for the first time in an uncensored manner. Haim's mother, Judy, is very skeptical of Feldman and his motivations, which is more than likely why Haim is not seen in the promotional poster, which contains old movie posters that featured both actors with only Feldman's face showing.

Buying an E-Ticket for the live event will give viewers a registration code to stream the movie on Truthdoc.com. Only one ticket purchase is necessary for homes or group parties planning to show the movie. So basically, any one near the TV can watch for the price of just one movie ticket. Corey Feldman doesn't have a big promotional budget to get word about the movie out to the public, so he is asking his fans to form street teams. The poster is easy to download. He wants everyone to go to Kinkos, print up a couple hundred, and plaster their town with the info. And if fans can't afford to print up a couple of flyers, he asks that they share Memes on social media to get the word out. He asks that this all be a group effort.

As for when tickets go on sale, that is another important date for fans of Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. Tickets will go on sale February 22nd, 2020, which refers to their lucky numbers: 22 and 2/2/2. You can watch the announcement below, thanks to Corey Feldman's Twitter account.

I KEPT MY PROMISE:#MYTRUTHISCOMING

3-9-2020!! TIX GO ON SALE ON 2-22-2020 ONLY @ https://t.co/zR6H28Ir85pic.twitter.com/S9F6EGX9PQ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 4, 2020