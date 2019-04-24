Back in 2010 co-writer/director, Eli Craig unleashed a backwoods horror-comedy on the world called Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil. The film starred Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,Firefly) and Tyler Labine (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) as two scruffy pals whose backwoods vacation takes a bloody turn when ignorant college students, including the gorgeous Katrina Bowden, mistake them for a pair of murderous hillbillies.

And if you're as much of a fan of the flick I am, then you'll be delighted to hear that it seems a follow-up is in the works. Yes, Dale himself, Tyler Labine recently was out and about talking up his recent horror hit Escape Room and dropped some teases that we will be seeing Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil 2 in the near future. Specifically, Labrine said this.

"Yes. We're working on something right now. I wouldn't call it a film sequel, but the story is not done being told. I can't really tell you much, but we're in development with a couple of things right now. Things are looking pretty good. Alan [Tudyk] and I are both still on board, along with Eli [Craig, director/co-writer]. We're just trying to line up a few pieces. It's just a matter of timing. We're going to get something to the fans because that's really the only reason we want to do it. No one's getting rich off this thing. [laughs] Alan and I have always been like, "Whatever we do has to be for the people that stuck with it and made it what it is." That's all the fans. Hopefully, something will come to fruition."

On top of teasing a possible follow-up to the hit horror-comedy, Tyler Labine went on to speak a bit about why he thinks the original film has continued to endure after these past nine years, saying

"I think it was totally fresh. We hadn't seen a ton of horror comedy - "horromedy," as I call it - like that that had been executed that well. I think Eli and Morgan [Jurgenson], the writers of the movie, did something that every one after they watched it, was like, "Why haven't I thought of that?" or "Why haven't I seen that before? That was so obvious and ripe for the picking!" But they did it first. I think it really stands out and has lasted the test of time because it was a very original piece. That makes something timeless."

The original Tucker & Dale vs Evil was directed by the above-mentioned Eli Craig from a screenplay he co-wrote along with the film's producer Morgan Jurgenson. Albert Klychak, Rosanne Milliken, and Deepak Nayar produced the horror-comedy along with Jurgenson. Along with the already mentioned cast of Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, and Katrina Bowden, the film also starred Jesse Moss as Chad, Philip Granger as the Sheriff, Brandon Jay McLaren as Jason, Christie Laing as Naomi, Chelan Simmons as Chloe, and Travis Nelson as Chuck. Eden Rock Media, Looby Lou, Reliance BIG Pictures, and Urban Island were behind the film which Magnet Releasing distributed back on January 22, 2010. This update comes to us via Broke Horror Fan Broke Horror Fan.