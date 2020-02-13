2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC aims to tell the "true" story of Tupac Shakur's controversial death. According to the movie's director, Rick Boss, Shakur is alive and well. The rapper is allegedly hiding out with the Navajo tribe in New Mexico and is under their protection. Shakur's 1996 death in Las Vegas has been a popular conspiracy theory for decades now, but most of the population believes the rapper died that night on the strip.

Rick Boss' 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC is attempting to tell an alternate story about Tupac Shakur, one that Boss says comes from the late rapper's family members and entourage. Former bodyguard Michael Nice has said for years that he has proof that Shakur is still alive and that he currently lives in Cuba. Others believe that he has been spotted in South Africa. Whatever the case may be, Boss wants to set the record straight, once and for all. He had this to say.

"This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico [and] getting protection from the Navajo tribe. When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport. So you can't travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state."

Rick Boss claims that Tupac Shakur was tipped off about a possible hit in Las Vegas, so he hired a body double. According to Boss, it was not Shakur who was in Suge Knight's BMW on September 7th, 1996. "You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction. This is facts through certain people I know," says the director. In a new interview, Boss is calm and very sure of his findings that Tupac is still alive.

The helicopter aspect of Rick Boss' story in 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC has been told many times before and likely originated from a news report where a witness claims that she and her friends saw Tupac Shakur airlifted via helicopter. The main official reports all say that the rapper was taken by ambulance to the University Medical Center. As for the actor who portrays Pac in the movie, Richard Garcia, he believes that the rapper is dead. "He's gone," Garcia said.

Rick Boss says 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC has information from a tight-knit circle who entrusted him with this information. As for when the movie will come out, Boss aims to have it released sometime next year, though he does not have an official release date at this time. Regardless, there will more than likely be a lot of eyes on the upcoming low budget movie that claims to have evidence of Tupac Shakur hiding out in a Navajo reservation in New Mexico. You can check out the interview with Boss below, thanks to the KTTN 13 Las Vegas YouTube channel.