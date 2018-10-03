Suge J. Knight, son of Marion 'Suge' Knight, claims that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur is alive and living in Malaysia. He also says that the Illuminati are after him, and ultimately, coming to get us all. Suge Jr. has been posting all of this information on social media over the past few days and has made a point to declare that he is not on any drugs. There have conspiracies surrounding the death of Shakur since 1996, when he was murdered in Las Vegas. Most conspiracy theories share the claim that the rapper is in Cuba or still living in the United States, but in the shadows.

According to confirmed official reports, Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas on September 13th, 1996. However, Suge J. Knight started posting on social media yesterday that the rapper is alive and well, hiding out in Malaysia. It all seems to have stemmed from a report about Tupac's estate winning back the rights to the rapper's unreleased material from Entertainment One.

Suge J. Knight shared an Instagram post that stated that Tupac Shakur is alive. He said, "He never left us. They'll be after me soon smh (shaking my head). For y'all though." He then alleges that the Illuminati is after him because he knows the truth about Shakur's disappearance. Additionally, Suge Jr. posted, "I'm safe and just know it was self-defense," and then used the hashtag Killuminati, which references Tupac's 1996 album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. Suge Jr. went on to say.

"Just know. They been (trying to) destroy powerful names and legacies. I saw what I saw and they saw me."

After claiming that Tupac Shakur is alive and that the Illuminati is after him, Suge J. Knight posted a screenshot of two text messages that he received. The first message reads, "You said too much," and then "Time for you to go." Suge Jr. responded by saying, "The truth will be out and I'm not going anywhere." Suge Knight, is currently behind bars and facing 28 years in prison for the murder of a man near the set of the NWA biopic, Straight Outta Compton. Knight's truck ran into Terry Carter, who died, and Cle "Bone" Sloan, who survived. The whole incident was caught on video.

Suge Knight's attorney, Thaddeus Culpepper, said in 2017 that he and his client have known years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac Shakur and attempted murder of Knight. It's believed that Knight was the target of the shooting on September 13th. It has yet to be proven who carried out the act that ended Shakur's short life, which has only fueled conspiracy theories. Along with all of the other posts, Suge J. Knight shared badly photoshopped images of the late rapper alongside Beyoncé and other individuals. You can check out the posts below, thanks to Suge J. Knight's Instagram page.