A man named Tupac Shakur was denied unemployment in Lexington, Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear recently called out some "bad apples" who were trying to take advantage of the system and mentioned Shakur by name. Rapper Tupac Shakur, aka Lesane Parish Crooks or 2Pac, was murdered in Las Vegas nearly 25 years ago. There are some who claim he's still very much alive, but the majority of the population, including his friends and family, believe he is dead. With that being said, there is another Tupac, who is very much alive, and he lives in Kentucky.

The world's current state of affairs has left millions out of work, including Tupac Shakur in Lexington, Kentucky. Shakur is a 46-year old cook who worked at the Alfalfa's and Lynagh's restaurant, which has been forced to shut down. Shakur, who likes to go by Malik for obvious reasons, decided it was time to file for unemployment, which is not the easiest thing to do in the United States at the moment, though Shakur didn't even get a chance as he was immediately shut down.

It was believed that Tupac Shakur was a fraud, so he was denied unemployment four days after applying. However, things got even worse for the 46-year old out of work cook. During a press conference earlier this week, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear called out people for using fake names while filing for unemployment and specifically mentioned Tupac Shakur. The Governor said that it was not funny to play a joke like that, not knowing that Tupac Shakur is actually his birth name. While filing for unemployment under a fake name is actually a problem in Kentucky, this wasn't the case here.

After the press conference, Governor Andy Beshear was alerted to the situation. He was told that Tupac Shakur is the man's real name and that he is currently out of work. Beshear had to have felt pretty badly for mentioning Shakur by name, but it did seem like a fraudulent claim to just about everybody. Sebastian Kitchen, a spokesperson for Governor Andy Beshear, had this to say about the matter.

"The governor was advised that a fraudulent claim had been filed in the name of Tupac Shakur. It now appears that a Kentuckian by that name has filed a claim. This morning, Gov. Beshear called Mr. Shakur to apologize. The Office of Unemployment Insurance is working to resolve the claim."

Governor Andy Beshear later complimented Tupac Shakur for being so "gracious" and "kind" on the phone and understanding the situation. Hopefully Mr. Shakur is able to get his unemployment benefits after all of this. The other Tupac Shakur starred in movies like Juice and Above the Rim, while dominating the Billboard charts at the same time. He was shot and killed in 1996. The Courier Journal was the first to report on Tupac Shakur's unemployment adventures.