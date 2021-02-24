We have our first look at the new Turner & Hooch TV show coming to Disney+, as well as a release date. Disney has shared a new photo from the upcoming show, which features Josh Peck (Drake & Josh, Grandfathered) in the lead role. The photo also gives us our first glimpse at his canine sidekick. We will get a full look at the detective duo when the show arrives this July.

Turner & Hooch will officially premiere on July 16 on Disney+. The series centers on when an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal who inherits a large unruly dog. He quickly discovers that the dog he didn't want may be the partner he needs. Josh Peck stars as Scott Turner, the son of Detective Scott Turner, who was played by Tom Hanks in the original 1989 movie. So this is a reboot that takes place in the same universe, rather than a full-on remake.

Along with Josh Peck, he series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott's brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott's boss with a secret soft spot for Scott's new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott's sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura's dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. Five different French Mastiffs star as Hooch, the slobbery, loveable dog at the center of the show.

Matt Nix, of Burn Notice fame, is the creator, executive producer and writer of the series. McG (Charlie's Angels, The Babysitter) is on board as an executive producer. He also directed the series premiere. Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, with Josh Levy serving as co-executive producer.

This is one of the properties that Disney inherited as part of its acquisition of Fox a couple of years ago. The plan was always for Disney to use Fox's vast library to benefit its streaming platforms. In this case, they are rebooting the 1989 movie that starred Tom Hanks. Directed by Roger Spottiswoode, Turner and Hooch was an early hit for Hanks, earning $71 million at the box office against a $13 million budget. This, despite a mixed critical reception upon its debut. Hanks has since become one of the most in-demand and reliable actors in the business.

Thanks to the success of shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, Disney+ has become a bigger-than-expected hit for Disney since its launch in November 2019. They have already amassed 95 million subscribers, which arguably makes them the biggest player in the game behind Netflix. HBO Max, Peacock and others have entered the fold in the past year, making for a crowded streaming market. Disney, additionally, controls Hulu and ESPN+. They also recently launched Star, which is more adult-focused, internationally. Turner & Hooch arrives July 17 on the Disney+ streaming app. Be sure to check out the new photo for yourself.