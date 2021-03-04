Reginald VelJohnson will reprise his role as David Sutton in the Turner and Hooch sequel series on Disney+. The upcoming series, which stars Josh Peck as the son of Tom Hanks' character from the original movie, was developed by Burn Notice creator Matt Nix. Though the series will be following a new Turner and a new Hooch, VelJohnson's appearance marks at least one link back to the original movie.

Deadline reports that Reginald VelJohnson will be featured in a recurring role on the Turner & Hooch series, so he won't be limited to a one-off cameo appearance. Playing a cop in the original movie, VelJohnson's David Sutton is now the mayor of the city. Hanks is not currently attached to the project and there are not currently any plans to feature the original Scott Turner at this time. It's unclear if any other actors from the original movie will also be appearing.

The Turner & Hooch series stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner II, a US Marshal who inherits an unruly dog that turns out to be the partner he didn't know he needed. 30 years after the events of the original movie, Scott Turner Sr.'s old partner David Sutton has since become the mayor, though he's stayed close with Scott Jr. and his sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca). Per Deadline, there is "little that happens in Cypress Beach that Mayor Sutton doesn't know about and when Scott and Laura begin investigating one of their father's old cases, it's only a matter of time until David's involved."

Also starring in Turner & Hooch are Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott's partner on the force; Brandon Jay McLaren as U.S. Marshal Xavier Wilson; Vanessa Lengies as K-9 trainer Erica Mouniere; Anthony Ruivivar as Scott's boss Chief James Mendez; and Jeremy Maguire as Scott's nephew Matthew Garland.

VelJohnson is known for often playing police officers and other uniformed first responders in other movies and television shows. Perhaps his most famous role is playing beloved family patriarch Carl Winslow on the classic sitcom Family Matters. He is also widely known for playing LAPD Sgt. Al Powell in the first two Die Hard movies. More recently, VelJohnson has appeared on TV shows like Mom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The actor also provides the voice of God in the Adult Swim series Lazor Wulf.

Released in 1989, the original Turner & Hooch movie was directed by Roger Spottiswoode. It starred Tom Hanks as Scott Turner Sr., a detective who reluctantly adopts a large dog named Hooch as his partner who also turns out to be his new best friend. Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, Scott Paulin, Ebba Roe Smith, and VelJohnson also starred. The movie was a big hit at the box office and has become a bit of a cult classic, though it has never been given a proper follow-up to the story until now.

Turner & Hooch will premiere on Disney+ on July 16, 2021. Consisting of 12 episodes, each episode will be released weekly until the season finale on Oct. 1. This news comes to us from Deadline.