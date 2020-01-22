Henry Winkler says there is no feud with Tom Hanks. The Barry actor was asked about this supposed feud that dates back to over 30 years ago when Winkler was fired from Turner and Hooch. Winkler was originally on board to direct the 1989 comedy, but was suddenly fired after less than two weeks behind the camera. Hanks reportedly told the producers that he was going to walk from the project if Winkler wasn't fired. However, it seems that there never really was a feud, at least according to Winkler.

A reporter ran into Henry Winkler on the street and directly asked him about the feud with Tom Hanks. "I don't have a feud with Tom Hanks," he declared. "What everybody says and what is true are two different things... I just saw him at our SAG Awards, it was beautiful." The actor was then asked if they spoke about the feud at the awards ceremony, but he again denied that there was a problem. Winkler went on to say that he has since worked with Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and that there is no bad blood. He even mentioned that the two took a picture together at a Bruno Mars concert.

Additionally, Henry Winkler says that he would like to work with Tom Hanks again. The feud rumors started to fire up once again earlier this year as a result of an edit during the Golden Globes. Hanks was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award and they showed a reel of some of his best-known work, including Turner and Hooch. When the footage was shown of the Disney dog movie, the camera panned to Winkler, who had a disapproving look on his face. Could it have been a bad edit or coincidence?

Back in October 2019, Henry Winkler was asked about the Turner and Hooch fiasco and his relationship with Tom Hanks. At first, the actor pretended like he couldn't hear the question and then launched into the story about getting fired after working for 13 days on the movie. He never once mentions Hanks though. "I got along great, great with that dog," he said. "Love that dog." This sparked the rumors about the three-decade feud once again, though there was still no confirmation from two of the nicest men in Hollywood.

Will we see the image of Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler at the Bruno Mars concert? Will The two actors ever work together again? For now, there's no way of knowing, but it would be great to see Winkler and Hanks do something together, even if it's a spoof for a Funny or Die skit or even a Super Bowl commercial. Hanks has yet to respond to the reported feud, though Winkler has certainly alluded to it more than once over the past 30 years. You can check out the interview with Winkler below, thanks to the TMZ YouTube channel.