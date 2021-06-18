It has been well over a year since a Pixar movie arrived in theaters. But that is poised to change. Turning Red, which was announced by Disney last year, is set to be the next movie from the legendary animation studio following this weekend's Luca. Now, we have word that the movie will indeed be going to theaters as opposed to being dumped directly to streaming on Disney+. And this could be very important for those who value the theatrical experience.

According to a new report, Turning Red is going to have a "normal" wide release in theaters in 2022. An unnamed source who is said to be familiar with the situation said, "The studio's hope is we go back to normal with 'Turning Red.'" While Disney has yet to weigh in officially, this is a move that would make sense. Pixar has been one of the studio's most reliable brands for decades now and the box office has been recovering.

The pandemic crushed the movie business on all sides. Movie theaters were hit particularly hard, as they were shut down for months on end. Even when they opened back up, the recovery was slow. But movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and A Quiet Place Part II have demonstrated that things are returning to normal. Granted, premium VOD, hybrid releases and shorter theatrical windows are now going to be a part of the equation. But theatrical releases can work. And things are only likely to improve as time goes on.

Onward was the last Pixar movie to arrive in movie theaters, and its run was cut short. Theaters were forced to close shortly after it was released. Disney then released it on Disney+ as a little something extra for subscribers. Then the Oscar-winning Soul was dumped to Disney+ last year and was free for subscribers to stream.Luca, Pixar's latest, was similarly released for free, whereas movies like Cruella and Mulan were released through Disney+ Premier Access, meaning that subscribers had to pay an additional $30 to stream them at first.

As for Turning Red, details are currently somewhat scarce. It was announced during Disney's massive investor day presentation last year. It comes from Academy Award-winning director Domee Shi, who helmed Pixar's short Bao. The movie centers on Mei, who experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager. When she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.

To date, Pixar movies, dating back to the original Toy Story in 1995, have earned more than $14 billion at the global box office. It is one of the most heralded names in animation and one of the most reliable studios in all of Hollywood. It is hard to imagine a world in which these movies don't return to theaters. It appears that return will come sooner rather than later. Turning Red is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 11, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Insider.