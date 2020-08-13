Though unlikely to ever come to fruition, Kevin Smith has an idea for Tusk 2. Smith departed his View Askewniverse, which includes movies like Clerks and Mallrats, for a Canadian-set horror/comedy called Tusk in 2014. The end result was met with a mixed response and failed to connect commercially. Be that as it may, Smith has revealed what the sequel would look like.

Kevin Smith explained his idea for Tusk 2 during a recent Jay and Silent Bob: What's in the Box livestream. The subject of his 2014 horror movie, in which Justin Long is turned into a walrus by a psychopath, came up. At which time, Smith revealed he's got an idea on the backburner. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm shocked we got away with [Tusk] but I'll be honest with you: I do have a story for Tusk 2. The great Michael Parks, who played Howard Howe, the man who turns Wallace into a Walrus, sadly passed away a couple of years ago... But, in the ending of Tusk, if I wanted to be a commercial filmmaker which apparently I've never wanted to be, I would have ended the film when De La Pointe comes in and raises his shotgun and you'd just hear the walrus [scream] and that would be the end."

Tusk centered on a U.S. podcaster named Wallace (Justin Long) who treks to the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man (Michael Parks) with an extraordinary past. Wallace soon learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. Ultimately, Wallace is captured and turned into a Walrus. Speaking further, Kevin Smith revealed that the sequel would pick up with Wallace, who has now taken over the Howard role.

"There's a version of Tusk 2 that you do where you cut to the present, and somebody else gets sucked into the spider's web. The house, you hear stories, and when you come to the house, the new Howard Howe is Wallace, who has gotten out of the walrus trappings and stuff and is obviously disturbed. By his whole ordeal and is now doing it to others. So there's a way to do Tusk 2 where Justin becomes Michael Parks's character....So yea, that's possible. Tusk 2 is possible."

Upon its original release, Tusk grossed less than $2 million at the box office. The idea for the movie was generated on an episode of Kevin Smith's Smodcast and was quickly turned into a movie. But the lack of commercial success makes it highly unlikely that a sequel would ever happen.

Beyond the financial hurdles, Kevin Smith is quite busy these days. Aside from his Masters of the Universe series for Netflix, he is currently working on Mallrats 2 as well as Clerks 3. Additionally, Smith still has plans to make Moose Jawas, which would wrap up his True North trilogy that also includes Tusk and Yoga Hosers. You can check out the video in its entirety from Kevin Smith's YouTube channel.