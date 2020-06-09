The Twilight saga has the dubious honor of being one of the most profitable film series of all time, that is also constantly bad-mouthed by it's cast. The latest addition to the list is Anna Kendrick, who spoke to Vanity Fair about her career, during which she had some highly unflattering things to say about her time filming Twilight.

"The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.' Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life."

Twilight was based on the best-selling novel of the same name, written by Stephanie Meyer. It follows the adventures of Bella, a regular school student who falls in love with an immortal vampire named Edward, who hangs out at a school for some reason. Imagine if Dracula spent his days masquerading as a school student and sparkled in the sun.

Anyway, Anna Kendrick played the supporting role of Jessica Stanley, a friend of Bella's from school, in three Twilight movies, although her character was not a part of the fourth and final installment of the series. Back then, Kendrick was just starting out and had not established herself as a leading lady yet with the Pitch Perfect series.

Twilight has a very specific fan base among young girls and women, who took their devotion to the series a bit too far sometimes, leading to the cast of the movies, which included Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, to complain about their behavior on more than one occasion.

The actual premise and dialogues of the movies are also not exactly Oscar-winning stuff, and both Pattinson and Stewart have spoken out, even while they were supposed to be promoting the films, about the plot holes and character inconsistencies the franchise suffered from.

For her part, Kendrick's issue seems to have been, not with the content of the movies, but the conditions under which they were made. The first Tiwlight was a low-budget film that the studio had little faith in. Director Catherine Hardwicke had to think of creative ways to keep the costs as low as possible to make the movie, and it is understandable that such constraints would lead to some amount of discomfort for the cast and crew.

While the cast of Twlight does not seem overly fond of their experience making the movies, it unquestionably laid the groundwork for their later success. Today, Stewart, Pattinson, and Kendrick are known for making many well-received films in which they have essayed critically acclaimed roles. Not a bad arc when it comes to finding success in Hollywood.