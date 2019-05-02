Bella and Edward are returning this summer for a Twilight tour, complete with a live orchestra. Lionsgate has announced a live concert tour for the 2008 movie, which is based on the highly successful novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer. It's been more than a decade since the movie was originally released and, since it doesn't look like they're going to be able to milk any additional entries out of the franchise, this is yet another way for them to milk a little more cash out of that particular cow.

Twilight In Concert is set to kick off this August, starting with dates in Brazil. The event is also set to make its way to the U.K. and Australia. There's no word yet on when or where the tour will stop off in North America, though it seems like an inevitability, assuming things go well with this first round of shows. Lionsgate's Jennifer Brown had this to say about the new show in a statement.

"We're thrilled to launch another live-to-film tour in the footsteps of our Hunger Games and La La Land international concert events. The combination of author Stephenie Meyer's brilliant storytelling, Carter Burwell's musical genius, and a truly legendary underlying film and book property will continue to expand the world of Twilight and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world."

Those who attend the event will watch 2008's Twilight, as directed by Catherine Hardwicke, in its entirety. The difference being that a live orchestra will play Carter Burwell's score in time with the movie. Lionsgate previously did similar concert tours for some of their other highly successful releases, such as La La Land and The Hunger Games. Those previous ventures totaled 125 performances in 25 countries around the world. And they apparently proved to be financially profitable ventures at that, as the studio is now circling back to their YA vampire franchise to do the exact same thing. Maybe next we can get John Wick In Concert? Just a thought.

Love or hate Twilight, it's undeniably been a pretty stunning success. The novels were, themselves, received with a mixed response from literary critics. However, they went on to sell millions of copies, thus ensuring that a big screen adaptation in Hollywood was inevitable. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were cast to play the roles of Bella and Edward, respectively in what became a five-movie franchise, concluding with 2012's Breaking Dawn Part 2.

To date, the movies have grossed an impressive $3.34 billion at the global box office. This, despite the fact that the majority of the entries were panned by critics. Yet, each successive entry made more money than its predecessor. So, Lionsgate has reason to think a concert tour such as this can be a big money maker. Twilight In Concert tickets have not yet been made available for purchase. This news was previously reported by Vareity.