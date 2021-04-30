George A. Romero, the godfather of the zombie genre as we know it, isn't done yet. Even though the legendary filmmaker behind Night of the Living Dead, and other genre classics, passed away several years ago, his final zombie movie, Twilight of the Dead, is now officially in the works.

Suzanne Romero, the wife of the late George A. Romero, has been working to get Twilight of the Dead off the ground. She has been working with screenwriters Paolo Zelati, Joe Knetter and Robert L. Lucas to get the script finished. Zelati wrote the original treatment with Romero before his passing. The movie is "set in a decimated world. Life has all but disappeared. But there still may be hope for humanity." Suzanne Romero had this to say about it.

"I gave [Paolo Zelati] my full blessing as long as I could be there every step of the way for it to remain true to George's vision. We had a solid treatment and the beginning of the script. I can 100 percent say that George would be incredibly happy to see this continue. He wanted this to be his final stamp on the zombie genre."

Night of the Living Dead, released in 1968, is widely considered to be one of the finest works of horror ever put to film. It also laid out the blueprint for the zombie genre as we know it. Romero would go on to direct several other zombie movies, including Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead and Land of the Dead, as well as Diary of the Dead and Survival of the Dead later in his career. However, as Paolo Zelati explains,Diary and Survival did not serve as a fitting end to Romero's saga.

"Everything started with my question to him: 'Where do the zombies go at the end of Land of the Dead?' It is no secret that Diary and Survival were not the way he envisioned the series ending, and George knew it very well. Twilight of the Dead was his goodbye to the genre he created and wanted to go out with a powerful film."

There is no word yet on how soon production could begin but Suzanne Romero is said to be getting ready to meet with directors. No specific filmmakers have been named as potential suitors just yet. Romero, speaking further, explained that this will still very much be the movie George A. Romero intended, even if he isn't the one behind the camera.