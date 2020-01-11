A new Mallrats 2 fan-made poster has surfaced online. The poster takes one of Brodie Bruce's trademark goofs and puts it front and center. Kevin Smith recently revealed that he is working on the script for the long-awaited sequel, which has been in various forms of development for years now. At one point in time, Smith had plans to turn the project into a TV series, but he could not find a network willing to put it out. Now, after the success of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Smith has found a way to make it work.

The fan-made poster for Mallrats 2 is a simple design. It takes Kevin Smith's recently announced title Twilight of the Mallrats, and brings forth two palms outstretched with a melting chocolate pretzel presented. These are Brodie Bruce's hands and he is giving the world a "stink palm." By now, nearly everybody should know what the "stink palm" is, but if not, you should probably Google it when you get off of work.

Jason Lee's Brodie Bruce delivered the "stink palm" to Michael Rooker's Jared Svenning in Mallrats. It's one of the grossest scenes in a movie and it's also iconic all of these years later. Even though Rooker has gone on to do a lot of work, even becoming Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, he still gets asked about the infamous scene from the 1995 movie, which shows just how far Kevin Smith's influence has come over the years. Not many, including Lee and Rooker, probably ever thought the world would be talking about a "stink palm" 25 years later.

Mallrats 2 will more than likely take place in present day as the mall is about to close. As we learn in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Brodie Bruce has his comic book store in the mall and going off of Kevin Smith's older script, it will become Bruce's mission to save his beloved mall. Bruce will do whatever he needs to do in order to save the mall, including a fundraiser. In the original version of the script, the sequel was going to take on a Die Hard subplot, but it's unclear if Kevin Smith is still going to go in that direction.

Kevin Smith has a lot on his plate at the moment between Clerks 3, Mallrats 2, and the ongoing Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow. Since the reboot did not hit theaters in a traditional way, Smith and Jason Mewes have been touring and bringing the movie directly to fans in events that have been sold out all over North America. Smith may have seen the reaction to the reboot and realized that Mallrats 2 could work in the same way, though that has not been confirmed. We'll just have to wait and see what Kevin Smith decides to do with the highly anticipated sequel. You can check out the Mallrats 2 fan-made poster below, thanks to Reddit.