Mallrats 2, officially titled Twilight of the Mallrats, is one of the next projects that Kevin Smith is working on following the release of last year's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Now, the filmmaker has shared more details on his long-gestating sequel. Specifically, how the return of T.S. and Brodie will be shaped by current events.

The information came during the latest episode of Kevin Smith's podcast FatMan Beyond. While the filmmaking side of the business is shut down for now, Kevin Smith has been keeping his podcast empire up and running as of late. During the episode, Smith discussed his ongoing work on the Mallrats 2 script. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I was working on Twilight of the Mallrats, the Mallrats 2 script, and so I had just read last night articles about the retail apocalypse, where 2020 was going to be the death knell for a bunch of stores anyway. But the pandemic has escalated that, made it worse, and we're about see a lot of big box stores, big name stores that you and I have known for most of our lives just go away forever. That means massive vacancies in malls, so they're predicting the implosion, the entire implosion of malls, I mean, they were already teetering, but the entire implosion of malls across America."

Mallrats was, as the title implies, set in a mall. But malls looked a lot different in 1995 than they do now. The massive retail spaces have been struggling for years, as online shopping has increased. But given what's been going on in the world, which will see people cooped up at home for months on end, and possibly far less willing to gather in public even after social distancing orders are lifted, malls may well be done for good.

With that in mind, it makes sense for that to be addressed in the movie. Previously, the filmmaker has described the sequel as Die Hard in a mall. At one point, it was going to become a TV series, but that ultimately fell apart before it gained any real traction. Speaking further, Kevin Smith had this to add.

"So, as a guy who's writing a movie set in a mall, I'm like, 'Well that's useful information for my line of work.' So I had to start writing the pandemic into the movie because clearly this is going to be remembered for all time. It's not like, 'Oh, why would you make a, that's so topical, the coronavirus happened last year.' You'll still be hearing corona-related stories and plotlines and drops for the next five to ten years the same way post-September 11th, that was everywhere."

There is no word on when this project will get underway. At the moment, Kevin Smith is at various stages of working on Clerks 3 and Moose Jaws as well and it's not yet been determined which will move ahead first, though Clerks 3 seems the most likely. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the full episode over on Kevin Smith's YouTube channel.