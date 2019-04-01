One of the most inventive comedies of all time is director Ivan Reitman's 1988 buddy adventure Twins starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as - you guessed it - twins separated at birth. The movie is one of the great examples of a killer high-concept idea, and a sequel seemed like a given. But it never happened. That said, is there still a chance another film may come to fruition? Well, while out and about promoting Tim Burton's recent live-action remake of the Disney classic Dumbo co-star Danny DeVito talked a bit about the rumors circling a possible sequel Triplets co-starring Eddie Murphy.

Danny DeVito says this.

"Everybody would be up for it. The main thing is you have to have a screenplay. We're looking. We're figuring it out."

So what could the film be? There have been rumors flying back and forth for years now that a potential sequel would feature the outing of a third brother played by Eddie Murphy, as mentioned above, and would be fittingly called Triplets. Devito offers this.

"I mean one of the ideas that was floated around was Eddie Murphy. So it would be Arnold and Eddie and I. He's a fun guy. We're talking about doing Triplets. If you remember Twins there was a cocktail, we mixed it together, and then you wound up with these two gene pools, Arnold and I. It was a strange little movie. We figured you could probably have another portion of that cocktail turn into somebody else."

I think the idea of Triplets starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Eddie Murphy is just as winning an idea today as it was when it first came up back in 2012. And hell, with Murphy happily going back to the well with his upcoming Coming to America sequel, what's to say Schwarzenegger and DeVito won't catch the sequel bug as well and get this awesome-sounding motion picture into the works as soon as possible? I hope they do.

The original Twins followed the tale of fraternal twins Julius (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (Danny DeVito) who were the products of a genetic experiment and separated at birth. Years later, Devito's character has become a petty street hustler, who ekes out a living in Los Angeles, while a scientist (Tony Jay) raised Schwarzenegger's character to be humble, intelligent and jacked as all hell. That said, Schwarzenegger's Jules is very naive about the larger world, and so this leads to comedy gold as he heads to Los Angeles to find his mother and brother.

Twins was directed by Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Stripes) from a screenplay written by William Davies, Timothy Harris, William Osborne, and Herschel Weingrod. Reitman also produced the film which starred Schwarzenegger and DeVito along with Kelly Preston, Chloe Webb, and Bonnie Bartlett. Georges Delerue and Randy Edelman provided the movie's music while Andrzej Bartkowiak was the film's cinematographer and

Donn Cambern and Sheldon Kahn shared editing duties. Universal Pictures distributed the original film into theaters back on December 9, 1988, and the movie scored a total of $216.6 million on a budget of $18 million. This (Twins} sequel update comes to us via The Daily Mail.