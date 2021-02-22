Sony's Twisted Metal TV show is officially happening. The studio has tapped filmmaking duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, known best as the writers of Deadpool and Zombieland, to spearhead the adaptation of the popular video game franchise. It has first been revealed in 2019 that the studio hoped to bring the game to the small screen. Now, the project has just gained some serious steam.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are on board as executive producers. They also came up with the original take on the story, which is described as an action/comedy. Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is set to write the show and will also serve as an executive producer. Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, had this to say.

"'Twisted Metal' is one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation. We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans."

The series is said to be about "a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life." To obtain that better life, he must deliver a mysterious package while traversing a post-apocalyptic wasteland. He will be aided by "a trigger-happy car thief," and will confront "savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road." And yes, this will include Sweet Tooth, the iconic clown who drives an ice cream truck from the video games. Glenn Adilman, executive vice president of comedy development for Sony Pictures Television, had this to say.

"We love Twisted Metal in all its twisted insanity. Michael Jonathan Smith hit it out of the park with an action-packed, brilliantly funny adaptation and we are grateful for the support of Rhett, Paul, Will and our friends at PlayStation."

Will Arnett is on board as an executive producer through his Electric Avenue production company. Marc Forman and Peter Principato of Artists First will also executive produce. Arnett has a first-look deal in place at Sony Pictures Television. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will also executive produce alongside Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. Arnett has been rumored to voice Sweet Tooth in the show. However, reports currently note that no deal is in place for Arnett to star. As of now, he is just a producer. Though that could change as the show gets closer to production.

Twisted Metal debuted in 1995 for the Sony PlayStation. The series has since spawned several sequels, selling millions of copies worldwide. Sony has long viewed it as a property that could be adapted into another medium. A movie was in the world at one point. As for Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, their credits include Deadpool and Deadpool 2, as well as Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap. They will not be returning to write Deadpool 3. Reese and Wernick had also been set to pen a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot for Disney but they ultimately departed the project. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.