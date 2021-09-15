The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has just landed his next big role. Reportedly, the actor is set to star in and executive produce a live-action Twisted Metal TV series adaptation for Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. Mackie will play the lead role of John Doe, coming off of the news that he'll lead the next ﻿Captain America﻿ movie, and the plan is to soon start shopping the Twisted Metal﻿ series for potential buyers.

Based on an original take by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the Twisted Metal series is described as a "high-octane action comedy" series adaptation of the popular video game. It follows a "motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Anthony Mackie stars in Twisted Metal as John Doe, a "smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat." He is based on the John Doe character introduced in the video game Twisted Metal: Black, a man with amnesia hoping to find out the truth of who he really is.

"We're thrilled to have Anthony Mackie on board. His ability to blend comedy, action and drama is perfect for the Twisted world we're creating," said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, in a statement.

"We've been big fans of Anthony's phenomenal body of work over the years and knew he was the only actor who could play a character as complex, funny and compelling as John Doe. Fortunately for us, he agreed," adds Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development at Sony TV.

Based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal is written by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith. Smith, Reese, and Wernick are also attached to executive produce. Also executive producing are Will Arnett and Marc Forman through their Electric Avenue banner along with Peter Principato for Artists First, Makcie and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment, Qizilbash and Carter Swan for PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst for PlayStation Studios.

The first Twisted Metal titled video game was released for the original Sony PlayStation console in 1995. Its concept is basically that of a demolition derby where contestants battle to the death in customized vehicles outfitted with armor and specialty weapons. Each character has their own reason for entering into the deadly tournament, as the winner will have their biggest wish granted. There have been many sequels and spinoff titles released over the years, culminating in a Twisted Metal reboot for the PS3 in 2012.

Also in the works from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions is The Last of Us, another series based on a popular video game. The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as two survivors trekking through a post-apocalyptic wasteland and will air on HBO. This news comes to us from Deadline.