Perhaps Twister 2 just wasn't meant to be, but now we have an idea of what the unmade sequel could have been like. In 1996, Helen Hunt starred alongside the late Bill Paxton in the first Twister, a Steven Spielberg-produced movie following a group of storm chasers facing a severe tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. A tremendous success, the movie was the second-highest grossing release of the year and remains one of the most well-known epic disaster movies of all time.

Despite the success achieved at the box office when Twister was released, an official sequel was never produced. In a recent interview with Mitch Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Hunt reveals that this wasn't for a lack of trying. Her idea was to continue the story with people of color starring as a new group of storm chasers, though Hunt would return to direct the potential sequel. As Helen Hunt explains, however, nobody was willing to take her up on the idea.

"I tried to get it made. With Daveed [Diggs] and Rafael [Casal] and me writing it, and all Black and brown storm chasers, and they wouldn't do it. I was going to direct it... We could barely get a meeting, and this is in June of 2020 when it was all about diversity. It would have been so cool."

While Hunt's character Dr. Jo Harding wouldn't have been at the forefront of the story in the potential sequel, we still could have seen her return for a special appearance. Hunt teased that she could show up as an "elder, tired, haggard" version of Dr. Jo and even suggested that she would've been killed off due to a tornado in the opening scene. Her Twister co-star Bill Paxton passed away in 2017, so we sadly wouldn't be able to see more of Dr. Bill "The Extreme" Harding.

The sequel may not have happened, but there has been talk of Twister getting completely rebooted. Last year, it was reported that Universal Pictures was moving forward with a reboot with Joseph Kosinski in early talks to serve as director. Frank Marshall and Sarah Scott would also serve as producers on the movie. There was no additional information provided, such as potential plot details, though it seems more likely than not that it would involve a tornado outbreak observed by a team of storm chasers. There have been no major updates on the reported project since.

As for Helen Hunt, she can next be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama How It Ends from the filmmaking team of Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones. Also starring Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Olivia Wilde, and Fred Armisen, the movie will be released on July 20 in the United States. Hunt can also be seen on the new series Blindspotting on Starz.

Time will tell if the reboot comes to fruition, even if Hunt's idea of a sequel is dead in the water. In any case, you can revisit the first movie by watching the original Twister now on HBO Max. This news comes to us from Watch What Happens Live.

https://collider.com/helen-hunt-twister-sequel-idea/