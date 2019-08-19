The Masters of Modern Horror - George A. Romero and Dario Argento - bring you an unprecedented pair of shockers inspired by the tales of Edgar Allan Poe. In Romero's The Facts In The Case Of Mr. Valdemar, a conniving wife (Adrienne Barbeau of The Fog) and her lover use a hypnotic trance to embezzle a fortune from her dying husband, only to receive some chilling surprises from beyond the grave. Then in Argento's The Black Cat, a deranged crime scene photographer (Harvey Keitel of From Dusk Til Dawn) is driven to brutal acts of madness and murder by his girlfriend's new pet. But will this cunning feline deliver a final sickening twist of its own?

Martin Balsam (Psycho), E.G. Marshall (Creepshow), John Amos (The Beastmaster) and Tom Atkins (Night of the Creeps) co-star in this wild horror hit that also features grisly makeup effects by Tom Savini (Maniac). In celebration of its 30th Anniversary, Blue Underground is proud to present Two Evil Eyes in a new 4K restoration from its original camera negative, packed with exclusive new and archival extras.

Two Evil Eyes features and extras:

Disc 1 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

• NEW! Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Murder By Design: The Unsane Cinema of Dario Argento

• Theatrical Trailer

• Poster & Still Gallery

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Extras:

• Two Masters' Eyes - Interviews with Directors Dario Argento & George Romero, Special Make-Up Effects Supervisor Tom Savini, Executive Producer Claudio Argento, and Asia Argento

• Savini's EFX - A Behind-the-Scenes look at the film's Special Make-Up Effects

• At Home With Tom Savini - A personal tour of Tom Savini's home

• Adrienne Barbeau on George Romero

• NEW! Before I Wake - Interview with Star Ramy Zada

• NEW! Behind The Wall - Interview with Star Madeleine Potter

• NEW! One Maestro And Two Masters - Interview with Composer Pino Donaggio

• NEW! Rewriting Poe - Interview with Co-Writer Franco Ferrini

• NEW! The Cat Who Wouldn't Die - Interview with Assistant Director Luigi Cozzi

• NEW! Two Evil Brothers - Interview with Special Make-Up Assistant Everett Burrell

• NEW! Working With George - Interview with Costume Designer Barbara Anderson

Disc 3 (CD):

• Two Evil Eyes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pino Donaggio

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pino Donaggio • BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold