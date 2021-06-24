Tyrion Lannister is trending on Twitter as fans discuss the HBO characters they'd most enjoy joining for dinner. Expertly played by Peter Dinklage throughout all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, the character was a standout fan favorite for many who watched the series. Regardless of the backlash over the show's ending, Tyrion had long been one of the show's most popular characters.

On Twitter, HBO asked followers to imagine themselves at a dinner with HBO characters. With a max limit of three, people were asked to name who was on their guest list, with the entire library of HBO content to choose from. The lists vary with the many responses, though most seem to always include Tyrion as one of the three. As a result, the character has begun trending with more and more responses naming the character continuing to come in.

"Lafayette Reynolds from True Blood, Renata Klein from Big Little Lies and Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones. Now that would be an interesting dinner," one fan tweeted.

"Kenny Powers, Ari Gold, & Tyrion Lannister. Woud be the funniest dinner of all time," imagines another fan.

Sticking with Game of Thrones only, another fan still named Tyrion by tweeting, "Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Tormund. Dinner cooked by Hot Pie."

"Oh, definitely Rust Cohle, Kendall Roy and Tyrion Lannister. I would like to spend a dinner in philosophical conversations," says someone else.

Another tweet reads: "Tyrion Lannister, Paulie Gualtieri and Leon Black. There would be plenty of wine consumed and many laughs. For dinner: Start with "pears poached in wine... tiny savory fish rolled in salt and cooked crisp, and capons stuffed with onions and mushrooms." Dessert: Cannolis."

Just thinking of all of the alcohol that would be involved, another fan wrote a tweet that said, "Tyrion Lannister, Kenny Powers, Erlich Bachman. That dinner would be a drunken show."

And another fan wrote, "Tyrion Lannister is trending? Oh, that makes sense; of course he is trending. Dinner and politics with Tyrion Lannister, Eric Northman, and Amalia True/Zephyr Navine."

For his role as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, Dinklage won the Primetime Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama on four separate occasions. The actor has since moved on by picking up the starring role in Legendary's upcoming reboot of The Toxic Avenger, playing a new incarnation of the radioactive superhero. Recently, he played mobster Roman Lunyov in the crime thriller I Care a Lot, and his performance was widely praised.

Dinklage will always have fans continuing to follow his work, but Tyrion will always be remembered as one of his best roles. As there are only prequels in development at HBO, we're not likely to ever find out what comes next for Tyrion in the Game of Thrones universe. Fortunately, fans can go back and enjoy the character's run by watching all eight seasons of the series on HBO Max. You can see what other lists people are naming for HBO characters they want to have dinner with, which almost always includes Tyrion, over on Twitter.

