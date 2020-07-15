Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson is getting ready for his big comeback fight. Against a shark. Discovery has announced that Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef will help kick off the 2020 edition of Shark Week. While this may sound like a joke, the network has even released a brief teaser to prove that this is, in fact, very real.

The teaser shows Mike Tyson training on the beach. Running, punching surfboards in half and blowing up beach toys. We don't see any of the alleged man vs. shark action, but Tyson does look to be in fighting shape again. Some videos of the boxer training recently made the rounds online, which led to speculation that he may be getting ready for a comeback fight. Though it would have been hard to predict this. Tyson had this to say about it.

"I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life. I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life's mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God."

Per Discovery, Mike Tyson "will go head to head with one of the ocean's top apex predators" in the special. They have even roped in famed ring announcer Michael Buffer to call the shots. The two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark. But the network assures that this is being done "in the name of research". They also promise that no sharks were harmed during the making of the special.

Mike Tyson competed as a professional boxer for 20 years from 1985 to 2005. Tyson still holds the record to this day for becoming the youngest ever in the history of the sport to become heavyweight champion. In the years since hanging up his gloves, Tyson has made inroads in Hollywood. He had a memorable appearance in The Hangover and has his own animated series, Mike Tyson Mysteries, that has aired on Adult Swim since 2020. Some of his other recent credits include Ip Man 3, Kickboxer: Retaliation and A Madea Family Funeral.

Shark Week has been going for more than 30 years and remains one of the most-anticipated viewing events of the summer. This year will feature more than 20 hours of brand new programming. Shark Week 2020 kicks off on Sunday, August 9 at 8 PM ET/PT and continues through Sunday, August 16. Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef is set to air on August 9. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself. This news comes to us via Discovery.com.