Thanks to the ongoing global situation, everything in the world of entertainment has come to almost a complete standstill, including sports. Well, UFC president Dana White is not too happy about that and has been trying for weeks to move forward with scheduled UFC events despite the current circumstances.

Earlier this week, he claimed to have a new plan which some might consider to be a tad extreme. Dana White wants to secure a private island and then fly out fighters and host UFC events on a weekly basis. Well, some fans have seen some similarities between the UFC president's scheme to buy a private island and host a fighting tournament and several video game plots that contain, well, exactly that same scheme. With that in mind, fans were quick to point that out online, saying that White is turning into Mortal Kombat villain Shang Tsung.

"Dana White setting up his own private fight island like m*ther****ing DANG TSUNG!"

Some fans are wondering whether this video game inspired insanity going ahead will lead to the supernatural world of Mortal Kombat folding onto our own, especially considering the unprecedented scenario the world has found itself in of late.

"Dana White is literally Shang Tsung inviting fighters to his island to compete in MORTAL KOMB-oh, mortal combat. Just the normal kind. Though with the current climate of things, I wouldn't be surprised if they find a portal to Outworld on this island to begin Mortal Kombat rules."

Others are simply just convinced that this has already happened, Dana White is Shang Tsung in disguise and we are now living in the world of Mortal Kombat.

"Dana has secured a fight island. He's stacking a weekly tournament of fights. Hes flying in fighters to a secret location that they won't even know. This is happening while the fate of the world is tenuous. Dana White is Shang Tsung, this is Mortal Kombat."

Some fans cannot help but view White's plan through a critical lens, finding intrigue in how the UFC president is going against all advice from medical experts during this time. Again, it is all very video game boss-like.

"Dana White securing a Private Island for International UFC fights going forward really gives a Mortal Kombat Shang Tsung vibe. It's interesting to see him fighting the mainstream view of this sickness situation."

It is not only Mortal Kombat's Shang Tsung though that has come to mind, with other fans bringing Street Fighter's M. Bison into the fray.

"If Dana White doesn't start dressing like M. Bison then what are we even doing here."

Dana White laid out the logistics of his plan in a recent interview saying, "I am a day or two away from securing a private island. I have a private island that I've secured; we're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm gonna start doing the international fights, too. With international fighters, because I won't be able to get international fighters into the U.S., I have a private island that I'm gonna start flying them all in and doing international fights from there. So as of April 18th, the UFC is back up and running."

A new Mortal Kombat movie is scheduled for 2021, though it sounds like we won't really need it.

