Two notable UFO conspiracy theorists are offering salvation from our current crisis. One would think that ascension and salvation would be quite pricey, but David Wilcock and Corey Goode are offering some pretty great deals at the moment. Goode's ten week course teaches people about "safe zones, preparing your family, and building a local network," and it only costs $333.33. Yep, for less than $400, you can get away from it all and learn the "truth."

David Wilcock believes the "Illuminati Deep State" is responsible for the world's current state of affairs. He also claims that he knows "the secrets of how to save humanity from the crisis." Both Wilcock and Corey Goode are significant figures in the "disclosure community," which, according to Vice, is a "conspiracy-driven New Age segment of the UFO subculture that believes the government is hiding the truth about extraterrestrials." They both believe that the moon is hollow and served as a base for extraterrestrial life millions of years ago.

Corey Goode claims to have inside government sources who provide him with a lot of his information that he tells his viewers about. David Wilcock goes a bit further and claims he was personally chosen as a child to be the messenger for humanity by a very nice alien who sometimes looks like Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars franchise. The nice alien is at war with evil aliens in a story that sounds like it was ripped out of Captain Marvel or Avengers: Endgame. Wilcox also says that "evil" humans run a secret space program and they're out to get him.

While Corey Goode is only charging $333.33 for his ten-week course, David Wilcox is charging $533 for his seven-session "Ascension Mystery School." For that money, you'll receive a higher consciousness along with the chance to hang out with the good UFO loving aliens. Meditation is the key here, along with "a little more than 50 percent of your thoughts and actions be in service to others," which sounds reasonable, considering most cults want 100%. But, don't call what Wilcox and Corey Goode are doing a cult. They both claim they are not acting as spiritual leaders and don't like to be described that way, even though Goode claims to be a "modern-day Enoch, who in Genesis is chosen to live with God."

The world is currently going through some pretty weird times, but David Wilcox and Corey Goode want everybody to know that they've known about this for a long time. And if you'd like to know what they know, you need to take out your wallet. Collectively, they have large followings on social media and were both recently guests on Jenny McCarthy's popular radio show, where they spoke about their UFO and deep state beliefs and reached millions of people in the process. Business appears to be quite good for them at the moment. Vice was the first to reveal David Wilcox and Corey Goode's salvation plans.