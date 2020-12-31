A 180-day UFO disclosure started when President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill. At the end of the countdown, the Pentagon and other spy agencies, will have to reveal what they all know about UFOs to the American public. Apparently, the provision was not featured in the nearly 6,000-word bill. Instead, it was added as a "committee comment" attached to the annual intelligence authorization act. In addition to the stimulus, UFOs, and other intelligence, the bill also announces that illegal streaming for commercial profit will become a felony.

Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill late on Sunday, which will benefit movie theaters, the entertainment industry, small businesses, and citizens of the United States. While all of that is definitely good news, people are starting to get excited about the UFO disclosure news. The Senate Intelligence Committee, which is run by Florida Senator Marco Rubio, said in the comment that it "directs the [director of national intelligence], in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies... to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena."

The Senate Intelligence Committee also says that all "observed airborne objects that have not been identified" should be included in a "detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence." In addition, the reports will include "[a] detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace... and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries." In other words, it looks like the American public is about to learn even more about what the U.S. Government knows about UFOs.

Back in April of this year, the Pentagon officially released three Naval videos with UFOs featured in them. The videos had previously been released by former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Academy, which has been fighting for the government to release their intelligence on UFOs and aliens for years now. Chris Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, says, "the newly enacted Intelligence Authorization Act incorporates the Senate Intelligence Committee's report language calling for an unclassified, all-source report on the UAP phenomenon. This was accomplished in the Joint Explanatory Statement accompanying the bill."

Chris Mellon went on to say, "I'm hopeful the new Administration will rigorously execute its oversight prerogatives because the concerns of the public and numerous U.S. military personnel have been ignored by a complacent national security bureaucracy for far too long." The news comes after Professor Haim Eshed claimed that the U.S. Government has been in contact with aliens for decades. According to Eshed, the aliens don't think humanity is ready for their big reveal just yet, even though Trump was allegedly ready to tell the world about them earlier this year. Maybe the COVID-19 stimulus bill will end up providing proof of aliens in its UFO reports, we'll just have to wait and see. The New York Post was one of the first outlets to report on the UFO provisions in the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill.