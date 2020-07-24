It appears that the United States government is secretly investigating "off-world vehicles not made on this earth." Luis Elizondo was the director of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force until he resigned in 2017 and claims that "objects of undetermined origin" have been retrieved for study by the Pentagon. The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, which is not classified, but reports on classified matters, was put together "to standardize collection and reporting" on "sightings of unexplained aerial vehicles."

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, "no longer has to hide in the shadows," Luis Elizondo said. "It will have a new transparency." However, only some of the findings have to be made public within 180 days, thanks to the intelligence authorization act. Elizondo is a member of a group of former government officials and scientists with current security clearances, who "without presenting physical proof, say they are convinced that objects of undetermined origin have crashed on earth with materials retrieved for study." Basically, Elizondo and his group are saying that they can't explain some of their findings, leading many to believe they're from UFOs.

Astrophysicist Eric W. Davis worked with the Pentagon until 2007 and now works for Aerospace Corporation. Davis claims to have briefed the Defense Department agency earlier this year about retrievals from "off-world vehicles not made on this earth." He also claims to have briefed the Senate Armed Services Committee back in October 2019 and then to the Senate Intelligence Committee a few days later. In Davis' findings, there have been multiple times where they were not able to find an origin of what they were looking at, which led to the thought: "We couldn't make it ourselves." So, are these actual UFOs from aliens in faraway galaxies?

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force has also been observing technology over military bases in the United States. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who is the acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has said that they are looking into unexplained aerial objects over several military bases. He is unsure as to whether it could be China or Russia with "some technological leap" that "allows them to conduct this sort of activity." He did insinuate that the United States might not have the technology to pull off what has been seen. Rubio said, "Maybe there is a completely, sort of, boring explanation for it. But we need to find out."

Things start to get a little murky from there. Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid pushed for funding the earlier UFO program and hopes that it will find evidence of other worlds. Reid recently said, "After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports - some were substantive, some not so substantive - that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession." Is there a government cover up happening? It wouldn't be the first time, as there are still a lot of unexplained things happening in the sky all over the world. Hopefully Tom DeLonge gets his To The Stars Academy on the case. This information was first reported by The New York Times.