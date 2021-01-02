The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been alerted over a possible UFO sighting in Oahu. Residents were puzzled by the mysterious blue lights they saw in the sky around 8:30 PM on December 30th. Video of the incident shows an oblong blue light traveling across the sky, which ultimately lands in the Pacific Ocean. Officials from the FAA say there were "no aircraft incidents or accidents" in the Oahu area during that time, though the video footage tells a different story. Someone needs to get former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge and his To the Stars Academy on the case.

Oahu resident Misitina Sape says she first saw the UFO in the sky near Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli. A woman named Moriah also spotted what Sape saw in the sky at the same time. "I look up and then I was like oh sh*t!," Moriah said. "I started calling my husband and them because they were all in the garage. I was like hey. Come look up there. See if you see what I see. They all said 'yeah!'" Both women have no idea what they saw, though Moriah notes that it was moving fast and it was larger than a "telephone pole."

As far as UFO footage is concerned, the latest video is pretty clear, which had many people in Oahu thinking that the aliens were coming to celebrate the end of 2020. After the original blue light vanished into the Pacific Ocean, Moriah and her husband believe they saw a second light in the sky. "My husband went to look up and he saw the white one coming," she said. "The white one was smaller. Was coming in the same direction as the blue one." Law enforcement was also notified about the UFO spotted in the Oahu skies.

Oahu law enforcement state they "had no aircraft disappear off radars. And no reports of overdue or missing aircraft." A similar incident occurred back in 2015 when strange lights were seen above West Oahu. Moriah says, "To this day I don't know," adding, "If you guys can find out what it was, I [would] like know, you know?" For now, it is still a mystery as to what was spotted in the sky and in the water, though many are speculating about it being a real UFO.

The UFO spotting in Oahu comes right after it was announced that a 180-day countdown has begun for the United States government to disclose all of their UFO information to the American public. The UFO disclosure was quietly included in the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill, which President Donald Trump signed last Sunday. Back in August, Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF), which will also provide the world with more official knowledge on UFOs. The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs. The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security. You can see video footage of the Oahu UFO above, thanks to Hawaii News Now.