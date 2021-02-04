The United States Navy has some truly bizarre patents on new technology. All of these new inventions come from one man: Dr. Salvatore Cezar Pais, who has been labeled a "mad scientist" by some in his field. However, even some of his most outlandish patents have already been tested and work, which means Pais might not be so "mad" after all. One of the more interesting patents is on a "hybrid aerospace-underwater craft," which allegedly has the ability to "engineer the fabric of our reality at the most fundamental level" by "seemingly bending the laws of physics as we know them."

Official Naval documents show that the Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Naval Aviation Enterprise can attest to the reality of these new inventions. These new patents have been dubbed the "UFO patents," and there are more than just the aforementioned underwater spacecraft. All of these new patents are built to work off of each other in a way that has been called the "Pais Effect." The ideas around these patents center on, "controlled motion of electrically charged matter via accelerated vibration and/or accelerated spin subjected to smooth yet rapid acceleration transients, in order to generate extremely high energy/high intensity electromagnetic fields."

The inventions of Dr. Salvatore Cezar Pais have an aim at making cheap and ubiquitous energy through fusion. This cheap energy could be used to power the "hybrid aerospace-underwater craft," which would be able to go from the depths of the ocean to the stars. Other patents by Dr. Pais include a "high temperature superconductor," an "electromagnetic field generator," and a "high frequency gravitational wave generator." For some, these ideas seem like they were ripped directly from a sci-fi novel or movie.

Even the Navy was skeptical of some of Dr. Pais' claims, which is why they commissioned some of the inventions to be made. Some believed that Pais was going to fail and go back to being labeled a "mad scientist," though Pais had faith in his research. According to some official patents, some of Pais' tech is indeed "operable," which means that the Navy has already seen some of this stuff in action.

When asked directly about his patents, Dr. Pais recently said, "The fact that my work on the design of a Compact Fusion Reactor was accepted for publication in such a prestigious journal as IEEE TPS, should speak volumes as to its importance and credibility." He went on to say that that these published findings "should eliminate (or at least alleviate) all misconceptions you (or any other person) may have in regard to the veracity (or possibility) of my advanced physics concepts." Pais is moving forward with the United States military, though it's unclear when we'll see any of this tech out in the real world. The Warzone was the first to report on Dr. Pais' patents with the Navy.