The recent pizza-shaped UFO videos and images have been officially confirmed as real by Pentagon officials. The "unidentified aerial phenomena" were captured in 2019 by a Navy pilot off the coast of San Diego. The aforementioned footage shows a blinking UFO in the shape of a triangle over a U.S. destroyer, which some have compared to a pyramid, or pizza. In addition to the grainy footage of the triangle-shaped UAP, the Pentagon has confirmed further footage of more mystery objects in the sky categorized as a "sphere", "acorn" and "metallic blimp" were also taken by the Navy.

Sue Gough, a Pentagon representative, released a statement on the latest UFO news. However, she was not able to reveal much due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing. "[The] DoD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP," Gough said. Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday could not explain the new objects featured in the leaked footage. The footage, paired with the rather vague statement from the Pentagon has UFO and alien enthusiasts wondering what exactly is going on behind-the-scenes.

Last year, the Pentagon came forward to confirm that leaked videos from 2004 featuring UFOs were real. The videos had previously been leaked by former Blink-182 guitarist DeLonge's To the Stars Academy and raised further questions regarding the United States government's handling of UFO sightings. The CIA also recently declassified over 2,700 pages of UFO documentation dating back to the 1980s, which were made available through the Freedom of Information Act. DeLonge and his crew have been making a major effort to inform the world that UFOs are real and claims that the United States government is withholding information from the public.

In August 2020, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist announced that the Pentagon had launched a task force to further investigate UAPs. "The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security," the Department of Defense said in a statement. "The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report." As for what these objects are, that continues to be a mystery.

Donald Trump's former intelligence director John Ratcliffe previously noted that the Pentagon was sitting on a lot more UAP video. "Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public," Ratcliffe said. Popular string theorist Michio Kaku spoke about the existence of alien civilizations in a recent interview, noting that it probably isn't a wise idea to make the first contact, even though many individuals are under the impression that the aliens are already here visiting and have been for a long time. CNN was one of the first outlets to report on the Pentagon's new confirmations.