The recent UFO sighting over Northeastern New Mexico has been acknowledged by the FBI. American Airlines flight 2292 was flying from Cincinnati to Phoenix this past Sunday when the pilots noticed something strange right above them, which they immediately reported. The news comes after it was recently revealed that the CIA will be releasing all of their UFO data to the public in the coming months, after already releasing a decent portion of it.

An American Airlines pilot radioed to an unidentified air traffic controller to alert them of something abnormal in the New Mexico airspace over the weekend. He asked if they had "any targets up here." The pilot went on to add, "We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise-missile type of thing. Moving really fast and went right over the top of us." While the obvious answer seems to point to military missile testing, that isn't the case this time around.

American Airlines flight 2292 was near the Army's White Sands Missile Range, but the United States military has denied that the unidentified object was one of theirs. The FBI was immediately notified about the UFO, which they have confirmed. However, they aren't giving away too much information about it. "While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public," the organization said in a statement. Now, thoughts are being turned to another area in New Mexico: Roswell.

A spokeswoman at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque said, "We have no knowledge of this. We're not aware of anything," when asked about the UFO sighting from over the weekend. Additionally, there is no other evidence of military testing on the ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-broadcast) logs. As to what those American Airlines pilots saw, that is currently a mystery that the FBI may or may not be currently investigating. Regardless, with Roswell being nearby, UFO enthusiasts are leaning towards the object being alien technology. Texas resident Steve Douglass recorded the cockpit audio, which has been officially confirmed by American Airlines, and he adds, "So whatever it was came fast, right at them and right over them, which gave them a big enough scare that they had to report it."

Steve Douglas went on to add that the United States military notifies the FAA when they are conducting experiments in the sky. Whatever this object was, it was coming at the plane fast, and from the sound of things, almost head on. Douglas asks, "If the military can't explain what it is, what's flying out there that we don't know about?" The New Mexico UFO news was first reported by Steve Douglas' Deep Blue Horizon blog. The FBI encourages all UFO sightings to be reported, though they don't have to reveal their information.