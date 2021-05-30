A video of a supposed UFO sighting, said to be recorded in 2019 by US Navy personnel, dropped on the website of filmmaker and UFO enthusiast, Jeremy Corbell, ahead of the Pentagon UFO report release in June.

The Government's knowledge of UFOs and the belief that there are shady departments and offices whose sole purpose it is to keep this information from the public has been the stuff of Sci-Fi movies for almost a hundred years. There has always been an obsession about unexplained crafts and items whizzing across the skies at a rate unachievable by Earth's technology, but never has there been an official report on the subject by the US Pentagon. So why is there one now?

Well simply it seems to have been instigated by video leaks just like the one that arrived on the internet on Thursday; grainy footage, mostly recorded by military personnel, that no-one can seem to explain and no-one involved in the recording can elaborate on when asked what they actually witnessed.

"This RADAR data release shows four clips; multiple unknown targets (and one civilian vessel). Some of the unknown targets drop off RADAR in this footage. This happened numerous times throughout the UFO encounter series. At the height of the contacts - there were at least fourteen unknowns observed at one time. The event series reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water at 11pm. No wreckage found. None of the unidentified craft were recovered."

This footage is not the first that Corbell has posted, having uploaded a video to his Twitter account earlier in the month which again is of the grainy and hard to define kind. Corbell, along with others have seemed to make it their life's purpose to engage the government on the matter of UFOs and it seems that they have managed just that. In fact, Corbell said more or less that in a statement about the release of the report.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

"I was always hopeful that if we beat the drum, marched forward and shook things up and kicked down some doors, that we would see a day like this," Corbell said in an interview with Inverse.com. "I'm an optimist so I had to believe that we would get more confirmation from what our military knows about the UFO presence on planet Earth."

The report itself is a pretty unknown entity. It will be compiled by the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense and is expected to detail everything the government know about the videos and sightings of UFOs that have not and seemingly cannot be explained. While this may seem like a big thing, it should be pointed out that this report is not going to come with a big section on the existence of aliens. Whether the report includes footage that has not yet been released to the public is still to be seen, and there is a large expectation that, in the name of security, there will be sections of the report that are shared on a classified basis, because in the end the US Military don't want everything about their capabilities and aircraft dotted around the world on the internet.

So while this report is somewhat unprecedented in its very existence, and has become one of the most anticipated releases of the year to some, it is highly doubtful that it will reveal anything of great significance or shock, and will more than likely just serve to further frustrate the many millions around the world who are still waiting for someone to tell them that ET has indeed been on the phone.