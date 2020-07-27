It appears that a UFO visited Long Beach, California over the weekend. While a lot of people were engrossed in the [email protected] virtual events, one man may have spotted a UFO on accident. The news comes just days after the world learned about the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, which has been investigating "off-world vehicles not made on this earth." The news of the investigations has brough UFOs back into the news with a lot of people demanding that the U.S. government provide more information.

The unnamed person who shot the footage of the alleged UFO over the weekend in Long Beach claims that the footage has not been doctored in any way. The video begins with the sound of F-18 Hornets flying overhead, which is already kind of weird. Why were those military jets flying over the area at that time? Were they possibly investigating the UFO that is briefly shown in the aforementioned footage? While it's unclear why the military fighter jets were in the area, the footage does pick up something weird that immediately bolts out of the frame.

As for what bolts across the screen, that is currently unclear. Some have claimed that it's a bug or a drone, while others insist that it is a real alien spacecraft. Whatever it is, it certainly is out of the ordinary and it was important enough for the uploader to shoot the footage. The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force has committed to keeping the public informed, though they don't have to release everything. One of the members, "without presenting physical proof," says they are convinced that objects of undetermined origin have crashed on earth with materials retrieved for study.

The Long Beach video comes after another video from the same area went public. However, it doesn't seem to be too out of the ordinary. The only thing that makes the first video stand out is the fact that the pattern is erratic, but many have claimed that the video is of a kite, which appears to be true. The pattern of the object does look like a kite upon closer inspection, but there are still people out there who still believe that it's aliens.

With the New York Times reporting on vehicles not from Earth being investigated, the world is starting to take notice, though there are always people looking out for UFOs and aliens. As for the Long Beach video, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force has not talked about it or explained why the military fighter jets were flying around the area. As with most things involving UFOs, if the government does investigate, it will be years before we finally hear anything about it, which is why Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Academy will more than likely look into the case and try to bring the public some clarity, regardless of what the video actually shows. TMZ was the first to report on the possible UFO sighting. You can check out the first video below.