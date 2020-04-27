The Pentagon has officially released three United States Naval UFO videos. The three unclassified videos were originally posted by former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge and his To The Stars Academy. The videos have been studied to death for quite some time by UFO enthusiasts from all over the world, but this is the first time that they have been officially released by the United States government, which is a huge step forward. The videos in question are named "FLIR.mp4," "GOFAST.wmv," and "GIMBAL.wmv."

The Navy was able to release the UFO videos through their Freedom of Information Act page. They first started circulating in 2017 and 2018 by To The Stars Academy and the New York Times, but at those times, they were unauthorized to have been shared. The Times article was focused on the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which was run by Luis Elizondo. Elizondo now works for Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Academy. One of the videos is from 2004, while the other two are from 2015.

The videos contain what the Navy refers to as "unexplained aerial phenomena," which many believe to be actual alien spacecraft. A statement from the Navy says the videos were released "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos." The statement continues and says, "The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified.'" While the videos are now officially released, people are still trying to figure out just exactly what's going on in them. You can read more from the official statement below.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."

Retired Naval Commander David Fravor is sure what he saw while flying was a true UFO. "I can tell you, I think it was not from this world," Fravor said 2017. At the time, the retired Commander was engaged in a routine training mission, which took place on November 14th, 2004 off the coast of California. "I'm not crazy, haven't been drinking. It was -- after 18 years of flying, I've seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close."

In April 2019, the United States Navy revealed that the unauthorized release of the three UFO videos had prompted the development of new guidelines for how pilots should be reporting sightings of "unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft." Five pilots confirm that they had seen UFOs on the East Coast on numerous occasions, which is also why the new guidelines were set up. As for whether not there are more videos of UFOs, many believe that there are plenty, but also think they are a part of active military operations. For now, this is a pretty solid win for former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge and his To The Stars Academy. You can head over to the Official United States Navy website to download the videos or stream them below.