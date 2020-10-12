President Donald Trump has promised to take a "good, strong look" at whether or not UFOs really exist. 2020 has been a big year for alien and UFO enthusiasts as the United States government has started to release previously classified information about Unidentified ariel objects from the military. Some videos have been made public, and U.S. citizens is clamoring for more information, which former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge and his To The Stars Academy have been helping to facilitate.

BARTIROMO: "Mr President, are there UFOs?"



TRUMP: "Well, I'm gonna have to check on that ... I will tell you this, we have now created a military the likes of which we've never had before, in terms of equipment." #wutpic.twitter.com/JqecgqE7FQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2020

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Trump was asked about the Department of Defense starting a UFO task force. Host Maria Bartiromo and the president covered a number of subjects during the course of their interview, but then she had one more question before her time was up with the president. "Are there UFOs?" she asked. Trump had this to say about the existence of UFOs.

"Well I'm gonna have to check on that. I mean, I've heard that. I heard that two days ago, so I'll check on that. I'll take a good, strong look at that."

After touching on UFOs, Donald Trump pivoted to talking about the United States military. "I will tell you this, we now have created a military the likes of which we've never had before, in terms of equipment," said Trump. "The equipment that we have, the weapons that we have, and hopefully - hope to god we never have to use them." Some viewers took Trump's military boasts as a direct threat to aliens, but that has not been confirmed by the White House at this time.

Donald Trump previously spoke with Lou Dobbs about UFOs over the summer. "Well I think you're probably... in this country, you're the UFO expert," replied Trump when Dobbs asked about UFOs. "So, I'm going to be guided by the great Lou Dobbs. And I will tell you that I'll do whatever you ask me to do, including total transparency." However, the president's current UFO stance seems to be at odds with what he has said about the subject in the past.

When the government released the UFO videos earlier this year, Donald Trump was asked about them. "I just wonder if it's real," Trump said of the videos. "That's a hell of a video." Last year, Trump had questioned whether UFO's are real or not. "I mean I've seen, and I've read and I've heard. And I did have one very brief meeting on it." Trump said. "But people are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly." Trump continued, "I don't want to get into it too much, but personally I tend to doubt it. I mean you have people that swear by it... I'm not a believer but I guess anything's possible." There are certainly a lot of people looking for more answers about possible alien life and UFOs. Hopefully Trump gets some answers soon. You can check out video of the interview above, thanks to Aaron Rupar's Twitter account.